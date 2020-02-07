How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make

We all make use of public Wi-Fi, yet few of us realise the danger of balancing our bank accounts while having our morning coffee.

Zane Johnson interviewed Gabriel le Roux of internet security firm ESET Southern Africa.

Le Roux spoke about (scroll down to listen to the audio for more detail):

The risks of using public Wi-Fi

How to keep your data safe

What cyber-stalkers can access using public Wi-Fi

Password strength

You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your information… These [public] networks are unauthenticated… They can get whatever you share. It’s what we call spoofing – where they create a hotspot exactly like the place you’re at whether it’s an airport, hospital or coffee shop… Gabriel le Roux, ESET Southern Africa

You are part of a network everywhere you go. You are part of your work network and home network… Gabriel le Roux, ESET Southern Africa

Trust the people who know what they’re doing in guarding you, your family and your business… Gabriel le Roux, ESET Southern Africa

Your password should be as impersonal as possible… It must be long with various characters… Change your passwords regularly… Don’t use the same password on multiple platforms… a password manager is an essential app… you can keep multiple passwords secured with one password. Gabriel le Roux, ESET Southern Africa

[The most common errors people make] is to be too trusting… Allowing apps access to your camera… Nobody reads the Ts and Cs… Sharing sensitive information and going on sensitive sites… Banking on a public network… Not having software to protect you… Gabriel le Roux, ESET Southern Africa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.