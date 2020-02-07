My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill

Ahead of Friday night's big Federer-Nadal charity game listen to caller Jill van der Merwe who phoned the Today with Kieno Kammies and described the friendship between her family and the Federers when they lied in Basel.

We knew them before Roger and Diane were born. Jill van der Merwe, caller

She says she lived in Basel, Switzerland at the time where her husband was a tennis coach.

She says their friendship grew.

My husband coached Roger and even strung his rackets as a young boy and Roger and Diane would come on play dates to our place in Basel, so we have very fond memories of Roger and Diane and of course Lynette and Robbie who attended our birthday parties. Jill van der Merwe, caller

South Africans always pulled together in a foreign country. Jill van der Merwe, caller

A very humble, down-to-earth, a family with high values, so you can understand why Roger has turned out the man that he is today. Jill van der Merwe, caller

She is even more excited because she and her husband Andre's adopted son will be a ball boy at the event on Friday.

Take a listen below: