How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide
It provides realtime information and tracks cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) around the world.
Click here to access the coronavirus live dashboard.
The data includes numbers of deaths, recovered patients, and countries affected.
The virus has now claimed the lives of more than 600 people worldwide, with over 30,000 confirmed cases reported.
The online dashboard is a detailed graphical representation of cases around the globe.
The dashboard pulls together information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and several disease prevention agencies in China.
