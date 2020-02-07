Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)

The Money Show broadcasts from Cape Town this evening (Friday) to be close to the “Match in Africa” exhibition match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium.

Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (nephew of Helen), CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire philanthropist is in the Mother City to play in a doubles match with Federer against Trevor Noah and Nadal.

Tennis court constructed for The Match in Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Image: Reddit/u/lenarrria

I’m excited to team up with @rogerfederer again for the Match in Africa Friday in Cape Town. Playing alongside Roger is always a thrill, and I can’t wait to face off against @RafaelNadal and @Trevornoah. pic.twitter.com/WMlbBtZwVC — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 4, 2020

Mark Suzman – he happens to be the nephew of Helen – but he is the CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation… We’ll also ask him about Bill’s forehand – he’s a nerd, he can’t play tennis, surely? We’ll find out tonight! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

This Match in Africa is a dream come true. I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. Roger Federer

