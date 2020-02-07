No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says

Sarah Arana, a passenger on board the Diamond Princess, says the infected people were removed from the cruise ship today.

The ship has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since Tuesday, after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide

If everything goes well, Arana says the quarantine will be lifted on Wednesday, February 19.

She says passengers have all been given masks and gloves, as well as thermometers to test their temperatures several times a day.

RELATED: UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama

No one has been allowed to leave their cabins, for the most part. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

We have staff that brings food. They can't touch us and can't come in our rooms. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

Arana, a traveller from California, says she's been keeping herself busy by watching movies, making origami, building puzzles, and chatting with family and other passengers online.

The cruise itself was really nice. I had a beautiful time, up until the last two days. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

The captain did make an announcement that there had been a passenger that had tested positive for the virus and had disembarked in Hong Kong. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

We didn't find out [that the ship was quarantined] until literally the day we were to disembark when we were getting ready to leave. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

Everybody was packed; everyone's suitcases were out in front of their cabins. Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

Listen to her account on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: