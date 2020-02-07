No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says
Sarah Arana, a passenger on board the Diamond Princess, says the infected people were removed from the cruise ship today.
The ship has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since Tuesday, after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
RELATED: How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide
If everything goes well, Arana says the quarantine will be lifted on Wednesday, February 19.
She says passengers have all been given masks and gloves, as well as thermometers to test their temperatures several times a day.
RELATED: UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama
No one has been allowed to leave their cabins, for the most part.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
We have staff that brings food. They can't touch us and can't come in our rooms.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
Arana, a traveller from California, says she's been keeping herself busy by watching movies, making origami, building puzzles, and chatting with family and other passengers online.
The cruise itself was really nice. I had a beautiful time, up until the last two days.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
The captain did make an announcement that there had been a passenger that had tested positive for the virus and had disembarked in Hong Kong.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
We didn't find out [that the ship was quarantined] until literally the day we were to disembark when we were getting ready to leave.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
Everybody was packed; everyone's suitcases were out in front of their cabins.Sarah Arana, passenger on board Diamond Princess cruise ship
Listen to her account on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from World
How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide
This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime.Read More
UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama
David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner.Read More
Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics'
The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics.Read More
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.Read More
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it
Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.Read More
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan
Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO
The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor
Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.Read More
Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade
Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport has become a popular hub for trafficking drugs and other illicit commodities.Read More