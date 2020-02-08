[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
Roger Federer may have defeated Rafael Nadal in their Match in Africa exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night, but everyone was a winner at the tennis spectacular.
Match organisers confirmed the crowd of 51 954 broke the world record attendance figure for a tennis match set in November 2019 - then Federer beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in Mexico City in front of 42 517 fans.
The Cape Town event raised $3,5-million for the 20-Grand Slam champion's Roger Federer Foundation.
Federer won the three-set contest 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Watch the highlights below:
In the doubles curtain raiser, Federer teamed up with Microsoft's Bill Gates to trounce Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah 6-3 in a one-set shootout.
Living up to his international reputation, funnyman Trevor Noah stole the show during the doubles encounter and Mzansi couldn't get enough of his antics.
Take a look:
Man of the match already... 😂😂 #Vuvuzela #matchinafrica #matchforafrica #trevornoah pic.twitter.com/FwKLXAJCp1— colourfulpairofeyes (@colourfulpairo2) February 7, 2020
That moment you think Trevor @Trevornoah is going to pull out something from his back pocket... 😁... #MatchForAfrica pic.twitter.com/i9hiKekvfa— Grace_Kenosi (@GraceKenosi) February 7, 2020
