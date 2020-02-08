Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Creative Hope
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Penny Jansen van Vuuren
Tomorrow at 07:07
How the CoCT ensures buildings are up to code
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Cheryl Walters - Director: Town Planning at City of Cape Town at ...
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Co-producer at Mother City Comedy Festival
Karen Meiring - Director at M-Net'S Afrikaans Channels
Tomorrow at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: Cricket SA vs Eng
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Fatima Ahmed
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Up Next: No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime. 7 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all World
Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland. 7 February 2020 11:09 AM
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament. 6 February 2020 4:40 PM
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March. 6 February 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law? Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies. 6 February 2020 12:24 PM
'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones' Railway Safety Regulator's unannounced inspection confirms allegations that Prasa is endangering longsuffering commuters’ lives. 6 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Politics
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you! "R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele. 5 February 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium... 7 February 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening. 7 February 2020 10:54 AM
SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town SAA's BRPs announced the changes will take effect on 29 February. Some international and regional routes will also be scrapped. 6 February 2020 4:42 PM
View all Local
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make "You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux. 7 February 2020 2:16 PM
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe. 7 February 2020 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

8 February 2020 9:28 AM
by
Tags:
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Trevor Noah
Cape Town Stadium
Bill Gates
Match in Africa
Roger Federer Foundation
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.

Roger Federer may have defeated Rafael Nadal in their Match in Africa exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night, but everyone was a winner at the tennis spectacular.

Match organisers confirmed the crowd of 51 954 broke the world record attendance figure for a tennis match set in November 2019 - then Federer beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in Mexico City in front of 42 517 fans.

The Cape Town event raised $3,5-million for the 20-Grand Slam champion's Roger Federer Foundation.

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal at Match in Africa. Image credit: Screengrab RF Official

Federer won the three-set contest 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Watch the highlights below:

In the doubles curtain raiser, Federer teamed up with Microsoft's Bill Gates to trounce Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah 6-3 in a one-set shootout.

Match in Africa doubles set. Image credit: Screengrab ATP Tennis TV

Living up to his international reputation, funnyman Trevor Noah stole the show during the doubles encounter and Mzansi couldn't get enough of his antics.

Take a look:

Trevor Noah and Rafael Nadal at Match in Africa. Image credit: Screengrab ATP Tennis TV

8 February 2020 9:28 AM
by
Tags:
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Trevor Noah
Cape Town Stadium
Bill Gates
Match in Africa
Roger Federer Foundation

More from Local

yo-yo-ma-pippa-hudsonjpg

Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music

7 February 2020 2:15 PM

Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190602rogergif

5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures

7 February 2020 12:33 PM

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium

7 February 2020 10:54 AM

The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

81a3255d-f359-4d9d-99ef-4b30a09cca2e.jpg

SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town

6 February 2020 4:42 PM

SAA's BRPs announced the changes will take effect on 29 February. Some international and regional routes will also be scrapped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blind-cricket-proteasjfif

SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town

6 February 2020 4:40 PM

Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

deshun-deysel-and-tumi-mphahlelejpg

Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest

6 February 2020 3:12 PM

The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-roger-federerjfif

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court

6 February 2020 2:57 PM

Siya played a casual game of tennis against the 20-time Grand Slam champ on a make-shift court at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-ramaphosa-merkel-edjpg

President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?

6 February 2020 1:22 PM

Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA

6 February 2020 1:21 PM

SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-sm-roof-edjpg

Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt

6 February 2020 12:53 PM

The City of Cape Town confirms a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars collapsed and two adults sustained injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)

7 February 2020 3:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190829-federer-edjpg

My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill

7 February 2020 2:18 PM

Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190602rogergif

5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures

7 February 2020 12:33 PM

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town

7 February 2020 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands

7 February 2020 11:09 AM

The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium

7 February 2020 10:54 AM

The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blind-cricket-proteasjfif

SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town

6 February 2020 4:40 PM

Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

deshun-deysel-and-tumi-mphahlelejpg

Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest

6 February 2020 3:12 PM

The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-roger-federerjfif

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court

6 February 2020 2:57 PM

Siya played a casual game of tennis against the 20-time Grand Slam champ on a make-shift court at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

4 February 2020 5:57 PM

Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

cruise-shipjpg

No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says

7 February 2020 4:19 PM

Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man wearing protective mask health virus 123rflifestyle 123rf

How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide

7 February 2020 3:25 PM

This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-abel-quarentined-passenger-facebookjpg

UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama

7 February 2020 8:23 AM

David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics'

5 February 2020 6:51 PM

The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-legal-canadajpg

Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy

4 February 2020 2:29 PM

Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it

3 February 2020 3:53 PM

Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lin

Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan

3 February 2020 1:24 PM

Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO

30 January 2020 4:05 PM

The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-lichterman-holocaust-survivorjpg

[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor

30 January 2020 3:05 PM

Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

Local Sport World

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi to land on home soil today

8 February 2020 9:58 AM

American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

8 February 2020 9:24 AM

Ramaphosa arrives in Addis Ababa ahead of AU Summit

8 February 2020 8:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA