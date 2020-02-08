[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home

South Africa's queen is home!

Hundreds of fans turned out at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to welcome reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, waiting in anticipation after her flight from New York was delayed.

It's her first visit to Mzansi since she took the crown on 9 December in Atlanta, Georgia, winning hearts with her natural look and regal style.

Zozibini Tunzi at the OR Tambo International Airport on 8 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The crowd joined in as the Soweto Gospel Choir sang a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

On hand to lead the fans in celebration was Sasha-Lee Olivier, who took over the Miss South Africa 2019 mantle from Tunzi after she won Miss Universe.

Ahead of her flight home, Tunzi tweeted her excitement.

Here's that winning video again of the start to Tunzi's Miss Universe reign: