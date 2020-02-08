[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home
South Africa's queen is home!
Hundreds of fans turned out at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to welcome reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, waiting in anticipation after her flight from New York was delayed.
It's her first visit to Mzansi since she took the crown on 9 December in Atlanta, Georgia, winning hearts with her natural look and regal style.
Welcome home @MissUniverse @zozitunzi #queen #ZoziComeshome#MissUniverse2019 #zoz pic.twitter.com/pM0y3iKlR6— African News Agency (@AfriNewsAgency) February 8, 2020
The crowd joined in as the Soweto Gospel Choir sang a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
On hand to lead the fans in celebration was Sasha-Lee Olivier, who took over the Miss South Africa 2019 mantle from Tunzi after she won Miss Universe.
Miss SA bafethu ✨👑🔥 @Official_MissSA @MissSasha_Lee #ZoziComeshome #Queen pic.twitter.com/ol9o9J01FV— Khetty “Nosii” Dhlamini (@ketty_dhlamini) February 8, 2020
#Zozicomeshome Kumnandi @Official_MissSA #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/ArsZE5tT1V— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 8, 2020
Ahead of her flight home, Tunzi tweeted her excitement.
I’m so happy😭😭✈️ ✈️ 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 #ZoziComeshome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYWsXRDznm— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 7, 2020
Here's that winning video again of the start to Tunzi's Miss Universe reign:
The new #MissUniverse2019 is... SOUTH AFRICA!!!! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gRW8vcuT3A— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019
More from Local
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey
Match in Africa: The record-breaking crowd were on their feet when Springbok skipper gave tennis icon his very own jersey.Read More
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'
The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town
SAA's BRPs announced the changes will take effect on 29 February. Some international and regional routes will also be scrapped.Read More
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town
Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.Read More
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest
The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court
Siya played a casual game of tennis against the 20-time Grand Slam champ on a make-shift court at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.Read More