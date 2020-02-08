'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'

The MyCiTi N2 express service running from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre, is still not operating since its suspension in June last year due to a contractual dispute.

There are three parties to the joint venture and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) alleges that the agreement favours Golden Arrow Bus Services.

RELATED: Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain commuters stranded as MyCiTi service suspended

This week stakeholders held yet another meeting to try and resolve the stalemate.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela describes the discussion as "positive" although there was no breakthrough.

What we agreed to do is to continue engaging Codeta and find a solution one way or another... and put various options on the table. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport MEC - Western Cape Government

Madikizela has proposed bringing in an independent mediator, the option that he favours.

If the three parties, together with the City of Cape Town, are not finding each other, let's bring the independent mediator and make sure that the route is re-opened. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport MEC - Western Cape Government

The argument from Codeta and the argument from Golden Arrow - if you look at them, they are not far apart. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport MEC - Western Cape Government

The main issue here is that those parties were servicing the route before they entered into this agreement in terms of this system, which was meant to improve transport for that area. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport MEC - Western Cape Government

Makidizela says it's not in commuters' interests to exclude any of the existing partners in a new agreement.

He cites the example of the successful intervention of an independent mediator in the GO GEORGE public transport agreement which also involves taxi and bus operators (from the George area).

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane: