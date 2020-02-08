[WATCH] Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey
The Match in Africa superstar tennis extravaganza at Cape Town Stadium was filled with highlights that had South Africans on their feet.
But there was one extra-special moment: when World Cup-winning Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi presented 20-Grand Slams champion Roger Federer with a Springbok jersey ahead of his exhibition match against Rafael Nadal.
The video was widely shared after being posted by SuperSport.
.@SiyaKolisi_Bear presented @rogerfederer with a Springbok jersey before his tennis match against Rafa Nadal at Cape Town Stadium. #MatchForAfrica pic.twitter.com/H4Bu1uSEM5— RugbyRocks.com (@rugby_rocks) February 7, 2020
The two men had already established a connection the day before the event - Kolisi welcomed the Swiss sporting icon to Cape Town and even played a little tennis against him on a makeshift court.
Not quite Nadal but...🤷🏿♂️😆@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/dWRl5ZViP3— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) February 6, 2020
On Friday night, Federer trounced Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in front of a close to 52,000-strong crowd which set a new world record for attendance at a tennis match.
