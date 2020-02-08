Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey

8 February 2020 2:43 PM
by
Tags:
Roger Federer
Cape Town Stadium
Siya Kolisi
Match in Africa
Springbok jersey
Match in Africa: The record-breaking crowd were on their feet when Springbok skipper gave tennis icon his very own jersey.

The Match in Africa superstar tennis extravaganza at Cape Town Stadium was filled with highlights that had South Africans on their feet.

But there was one extra-special moment: when World Cup-winning Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi presented 20-Grand Slams champion Roger Federer with a Springbok jersey ahead of his exhibition match against Rafael Nadal.

Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey at Match in Africa. Image credit: Screengrab SuperSport

The video was widely shared after being posted by SuperSport.

The two men had already established a connection the day before the event - Kolisi welcomed the Swiss sporting icon to Cape Town and even played a little tennis against him on a makeshift court.

On Friday night, Federer trounced Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in front of a close to 52,000-strong crowd which set a new world record for attendance at a tennis match.


