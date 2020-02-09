'SAA business rescue process a sham, ignores viable interventions' - Numsa

The announcement that South African Airways (SAA) will cancel 11 routes at the end of February has been slammed by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

The Department of Public Enterprises has expressed concern and is set to meet with the SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for a review of their decision.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has reiterated that the problems at the beleagured national carrier are not about wages.

It's important to understand labour is not the problem here. You could have every worker at SAA quit his job and yet the airline would still collapse. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

The problem is the R25-billion corrupt procurement spend of which there has been absolutely no intervention since 2015. This is why, for us, it is very difficult to accept any plan if the first thing that must happen is that labour, or workers, must lose their jobs. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

The union spokesperson maintains the BRPs are not dealing decisively with the root of the problem and are ignoring viable options to save the airline.

She outlines interventions that could be implemented immediately, including a "training wheels" scheme for workers.

They can actually first and foremost alleviate the burden on South African Airways and certainly begin to generate some immediate cost savings and they have deliberately ignored those options. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

A training wheels scheme - It's something workers negotiated during the strike last year. Basically what the scheme does... for workers who are a financial burden on the airline... instead of them being retrenched you take them on training and their salaries are paid for by the Seta [Sector Education and Training Authority]. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

There are very clear forensic reports which outline which contracts require urgent intervention. Even the Zondo Commission on Thursday dealt with one of those contracts involving Swissport which costs over R1-billion and is a month to month contract and is just being renewed. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

She says the unions' hopes for a meeting between the ANC and its alliance partners is that the ruling party will remember its promises to voters regarding job creation and rooting out corruption.

For once that they will listen to what labour has consistently been saying for many years now around how our state-owned entities are deliberately run into the ground because of corrupt leaders who go there to serve their own narrow interests. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

We ask that they make decisions in the interests of South African Airways which is a viable airline which can be turned around... but interventions must happen now. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

It would be wrong and immoral for thousands of workers to lose their jobs and to suffer because of corruption and mismanagement by other people. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

According to the union the business rescue process so far is a sham, because it has not actually come up with a business rescue plan.

For more on Numsa's argument, listen to the sound clip below: