Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations?
Two people were injured on Thursday when a section of the roof of the Somerset Mall collapsed.
It's the second incident at this mall - one person was hurt in in a roof collapse in 2018.
In the 2018 case, management said remedial action had been taken and "no further concerns were identified".
RELATED: Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt
On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane finds out what the City of Cape Town's role is in ensuring the safety of new developments for the public and any structural improvements that need to be made after accidents.
Director of planning and building development management, Cheryl Walters, explains the processes involved in approving building plan applications.
The building plan will only be approved once we are satisfied.Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town
She says incidents like the mall roof collapse are rare.
Cape Town is very fortunate. We hardly have buildings just falling over or roofs collapsing. It may happen in inclement weather, but that is of a different nature.Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town
When there is a structural problem that results in an accident the first step is to send out a disaster management team. Building inspectors will then follow up and decide if the site needs to be cordoned off.
In some instances we would issue notices of non-compliance and take it forward in the legal space.Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town
The cause of the Somerset Mall roof collapse is still being investigated.
For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
'SAA business rescue process a sham, ignores viable interventions' - Numsa
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola outlines immediate interventions to save the airline without retrenching workers.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey
Match in Africa: The record-breaking crowd were on their feet when Springbok skipper gave tennis icon his very own jersey.Read More
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'
The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.Read More
[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home
Excited fans mobbed Zozibini Tunzi as she arrived on her first visit to Mzansi since she took the Miss Universe 2019 crown.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town
SAA's BRPs announced the changes will take effect on 29 February. Some international and regional routes will also be scrapped.Read More
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town
Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.Read More