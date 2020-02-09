Streaming issues? Report here
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government's plan for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay
Tomorrow at 06:45
Moolah Monday : Offshore Investing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Tomorrow at 07:07
Mbali Ntuli guns for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance(KZN)
Tomorrow at 07:20
AU - Ramaphosa at the helm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
SAA Business Rescue: are Ramaphosa's hands tied?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock - Advocate of the High Court
Tomorrow at 08:21
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finance-Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:20
GSB Edu Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wikus Kruger
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays-SMAK Deli and Restaurant Bree Street
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Katia Owner
No Items to show
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations?

9 February 2020 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
Somerset Mall roof collapse
City of Cape Town
Cheryl Walters
Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions.

Two people were injured on Thursday when a section of the roof of the Somerset Mall collapsed.

It's the second incident at this mall - one person was hurt in in a roof collapse in 2018.

A section of the Somerset Mall roof collapsed on 6 February 2020. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter

In the 2018 case, management said remedial action had been taken and "no further concerns were identified".

RELATED: Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane finds out what the City of Cape Town's role is in ensuring the safety of new developments for the public and any structural improvements that need to be made after accidents.

Director of planning and building development management, Cheryl Walters, explains the processes involved in approving building plan applications.

The building plan will only be approved once we are satisfied.

Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

She says incidents like the mall roof collapse are rare.

Cape Town is very fortunate. We hardly have buildings just falling over or roofs collapsing. It may happen in inclement weather, but that is of a different nature.

Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

When there is a structural problem that results in an accident the first step is to send out a disaster management team. Building inspectors will then follow up and decide if the site needs to be cordoned off.

In some instances we would issue notices of non-compliance and take it forward in the legal space.

Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

The cause of the Somerset Mall roof collapse is still being investigated.

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:


9 February 2020 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
Somerset Mall roof collapse
City of Cape Town
Cheryl Walters

