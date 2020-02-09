Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations?

Two people were injured on Thursday when a section of the roof of the Somerset Mall collapsed.

It's the second incident at this mall - one person was hurt in in a roof collapse in 2018.

A section of the Somerset Mall roof collapsed on 6 February 2020. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter

In the 2018 case, management said remedial action had been taken and "no further concerns were identified".

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane finds out what the City of Cape Town's role is in ensuring the safety of new developments for the public and any structural improvements that need to be made after accidents.

Director of planning and building development management, Cheryl Walters, explains the processes involved in approving building plan applications.

The building plan will only be approved once we are satisfied. Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

She says incidents like the mall roof collapse are rare.

Cape Town is very fortunate. We hardly have buildings just falling over or roofs collapsing. It may happen in inclement weather, but that is of a different nature. Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

When there is a structural problem that results in an accident the first step is to send out a disaster management team. Building inspectors will then follow up and decide if the site needs to be cordoned off.

In some instances we would issue notices of non-compliance and take it forward in the legal space. Cheryl Walters, Director of planning and building development management - City of Cape Town

The cause of the Somerset Mall roof collapse is still being investigated.

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below: