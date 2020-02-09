'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government's plan for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay
Tomorrow at 06:45
Moolah Monday : Offshore Investing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Tomorrow at 07:07
Mbali Ntuli guns for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance(KZN)
Tomorrow at 07:20
AU - Ramaphosa at the helm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
SAA Business Rescue: are Ramaphosa's hands tied?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock - Advocate of the High Court
Tomorrow at 08:21
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finance-Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:20
GSB Edu Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wikus Kruger
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays-SMAK Deli and Restaurant Bree Street
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Katia Owner
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime. 7 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism' Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair. 9 February 2020 2:00 PM
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments. 6 February 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind. 7 February 2020 2:15 PM
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium... 7 February 2020 12:33 PM
View all Local
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make "You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux. 7 February 2020 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
Politics

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

9 February 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
African Union
Institute for Security Studies
Addis Ababa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
African Peer Review Mechanism
APRM
Liesl Louw-Vaudran
Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the continent stands on the threshold of a new epoch of governance and he'll be at the helm of monitoring countries who fail to implement recommendations by the Africa Peer Review Mechanism.

The African Union (AU) elected him as APRM chairperson at its Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa.

Ramaphosa also assumed the position of new chair of the AU.

"It is through the APRM that we are able to workshop solutions to our shared challenges and share best practice in governance at both regional and continental levels. In affirmation of this noble role, I gladly accept the honour of leading the APRM for the next two years"

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior research consultant at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), is at the summit and explains why there's hope the South African president will revive the continent's peer review mechanism.

Other heads of state are supposed to review these reports that are done by APRM about governance and now, for the last two years, you had a president like President Idriss Déby of Chad heading this mechanism. And you know, he's an authoritarian leader that has been in power for decades.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies

In terms of credibility, it's difficult then to actually show how it makes a difference to how governance happens on the continent.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies

When the OAU (Organisation of African Unity) was created in 1963 it was really just that club of very authoritarian leaders and some dictators... And then in 2002 with the AU, the idea was to move away from that and to look at a role for the union to speak up about issues around human rights, about conflict and governance.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies

For more insight into the challenges faced by the AU and the APRM specifically, take a listen:


9 February 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
African Union
Institute for Security Studies
Addis Ababa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
African Peer Review Mechanism
APRM
Liesl Louw-Vaudran

More from Africa

Baby pangolin Menina

Why three pangolin species have moved closer to extinction

30 January 2020 4:40 PM

Humans are the only real predators that pangolins face, says wildlife specialist Nicci Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goma-drc-plane-sandf-Darren Olivier-Twitterjfif

[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM

A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200206-ramaphosa-merkel-edjpg

President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?

6 February 2020 1:22 PM

Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA

6 February 2020 1:21 PM

SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

William-Thamagana-Site.jpg

Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law?

6 February 2020 12:24 PM

Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180528prasa

'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones'

6 February 2020 11:14 AM

Railway Safety Regulator's unannounced inspection confirms allegations that Prasa is endangering longsuffering commuters’ lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom audit found 16,000 staff too many and 'govt said ok, don't touch them'

6 February 2020 10:56 AM

Eskom's new spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha acknowledges the power utility's workforce is bloated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal mining mines energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom and Sars claim same assets of state capture firm Trillian

6 February 2020 8:05 AM

Fin24 journalist Sarah Evans says Sars has taken yet another step to claw back millions lost to corruption but has hit a wall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prasa-repair-depot-ewnjpg

Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk

5 February 2020 5:48 PM

Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190521zuma1gif

If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?

5 February 2020 4:15 PM

Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL

5 February 2020 1:34 PM

The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol 123rflifestyle 123rf

Will banning alcohol advertising make any difference to boozing habits?

5 February 2020 10:51 AM

Saapa says alcohol is a product people have a choice to buy and consume. but advertising needs to be banned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

Africa Politics

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

Local Sport World

[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema repeats EFF threats to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired

9 February 2020 5:29 PM

Money, classified documents stolen from SSA Pretoria offices – report

9 February 2020 3:46 PM

China virus deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll

9 February 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA