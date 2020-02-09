'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the continent stands on the threshold of a new epoch of governance and he'll be at the helm of monitoring countries who fail to implement recommendations by the Africa Peer Review Mechanism.
The African Union (AU) elected him as APRM chairperson at its Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa.
Ramaphosa also assumed the position of new chair of the AU.
SOUTH AFRICA is the Chair of the @_AfricanUnion for 2020. #AUSummit #AUSummit2020 #TheAfricaWeWant #SilencingTheGuns #AfCFTA #APRM #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/vGVzhRBS4B— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 9, 2020
"It is through the APRM that we are able to workshop solutions to our shared challenges and share best practice in governance at both regional and continental levels. In affirmation of this noble role, I gladly accept the honour of leading the APRM for the next two years"Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president
President of Chad and outgoing Chair of the APRM Forum, His Excellency Idriss Déby Itno, welcomes His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa, as the incoming Chair of the APRM Forum of Heads of State & Government. This authority is the highest decision-making body in the #APRM. pic.twitter.com/ALeqtddWvg— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 8, 2020
Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior research consultant at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), is at the summit and explains why there's hope the South African president will revive the continent's peer review mechanism.
Other heads of state are supposed to review these reports that are done by APRM about governance and now, for the last two years, you had a president like President Idriss Déby of Chad heading this mechanism. And you know, he's an authoritarian leader that has been in power for decades.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies
In terms of credibility, it's difficult then to actually show how it makes a difference to how governance happens on the continent.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies
When the OAU (Organisation of African Unity) was created in 1963 it was really just that club of very authoritarian leaders and some dictators... And then in 2002 with the AU, the idea was to move away from that and to look at a role for the union to speak up about issues around human rights, about conflict and governance.Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior research consultant - Institute for Security Studies
For more insight into the challenges faced by the AU and the APRM specifically, take a listen:
