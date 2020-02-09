Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

The Mother City Comedy Festival is ready to repeat its inaugural 2019 success, kicking off a three-week run at the Baxter Theatre this coming week.

It will showcase the talents of more than 45 comedians in over 40 shows. And you can't afford to miss it says festival co-producer Stuart Taylor, a respected comedian in his own right.

The stalwarts of the Cape Town comedy scene will be there, along with other hilarious performers from Johannesburg and further afield.

People like Nik Rabinowitz, Kurt Schoonraad, Dalin Oliver... from Joburg we've got the Goliaths, Nina Hastie... Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

It's not a bunch of people coming up and doing ten minutes, it's beautifully crafted often 1-hour pieces. There are a couple of specialised ensemble shows like these three great Cape Town comics who all became fathers about three months ago - they're doing a show called D.A.D (Dumb And Disorderly)... Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

He urges Capetonians to check out the line-up or alternatively, to just pick a show at random.

You know what, just go eeny-meeny-miny-moe and choose one and go and watch. Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

Go and watch Long John The Comedian in a show called The Village Boy, because you're like 'oh yeah, it doesn't sound great'. But that guy just won a talent search that Steve Harvey did... from 3-million clips around the world, Long John The Comedian from Zimbabwe - who's at our festival - wins that talent search. Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

There are so many great names - we need to give them the exposure, we need to give them these platforms. Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

The Mother City Comedy Festival runs from this coming Tuesday 11 February until 29 February.

Book your spot(s) at Webtickets and check out the festival Facebook page.

For more on the show, listen to the conversation with Stuart Taylor below (skip to 6:05):

Thumbnail image credit: Mother City Comedy Festival on Facebook