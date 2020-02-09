Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns
The Mother City Comedy Festival is ready to repeat its inaugural 2019 success, kicking off a three-week run at the Baxter Theatre this coming week.
It will showcase the talents of more than 45 comedians in over 40 shows. And you can't afford to miss it says festival co-producer Stuart Taylor, a respected comedian in his own right.
The stalwarts of the Cape Town comedy scene will be there, along with other hilarious performers from Johannesburg and further afield.
People like Nik Rabinowitz, Kurt Schoonraad, Dalin Oliver... from Joburg we've got the Goliaths, Nina Hastie...Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival
It's not a bunch of people coming up and doing ten minutes, it's beautifully crafted often 1-hour pieces. There are a couple of specialised ensemble shows like these three great Cape Town comics who all became fathers about three months ago - they're doing a show called D.A.D (Dumb And Disorderly)...Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival
He urges Capetonians to check out the line-up or alternatively, to just pick a show at random.
You know what, just go eeny-meeny-miny-moe and choose one and go and watch.Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival
Go and watch Long John The Comedian in a show called The Village Boy, because you're like 'oh yeah, it doesn't sound great'. But that guy just won a talent search that Steve Harvey did... from 3-million clips around the world, Long John The Comedian from Zimbabwe - who's at our festival - wins that talent search.Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival
There are so many great names - we need to give them the exposure, we need to give them these platforms.Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival
The Mother City Comedy Festival runs from this coming Tuesday 11 February until 29 February.
Book your spot(s) at Webtickets and check out the festival Facebook page.
For more on the show, listen to the conversation with Stuart Taylor below (skip to 6:05):
Africa also chats to M-Net's Karen Meiring about the kykNET Fiëstas taking place at the Artscape Theatre this evening, with a live broadcast on kykNET DStv channel 144 from 8pm.
Thumbnail image credit: Mother City Comedy Festival on Facebook
More from Entertainment
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.Read More
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.Read More
'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'
Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'
Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'
In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together.Read More
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.Read More
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
More from Lifestyle
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make
"You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'
Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.Read More
Pepper spray that shoots and calls for help at the same time
Plegium® Smart Pepper Spray may be one of the best pepper sprays in the world. Lester Kiewit interviews its SA distributor.Read More
Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle
It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s!Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick
Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on whether you’re entitled to the lowest price (Woolies? It’s free! PnP? Double the difference!)Read More