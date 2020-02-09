Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government's plan for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay
Tomorrow at 06:45
Moolah Monday : Offshore Investing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Tomorrow at 07:07
Mbali Ntuli guns for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance(KZN)
Tomorrow at 07:20
AU - Ramaphosa at the helm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
SAA Business Rescue: are Ramaphosa's hands tied?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock - Advocate of the High Court
Tomorrow at 08:21
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finance-Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:20
GSB Edu Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wikus Kruger
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays-SMAK Deli and Restaurant Bree Street
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Katia Owner
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime. 7 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism' Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair. 9 February 2020 2:00 PM
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments. 6 February 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind. 7 February 2020 2:15 PM
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium... 7 February 2020 12:33 PM
View all Local
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make "You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux. 7 February 2020 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

9 February 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
stand-up comedy
Stuart Taylor
Mother City Comedy Festival
The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!

The Mother City Comedy Festival is ready to repeat its inaugural 2019 success, kicking off a three-week run at the Baxter Theatre this coming week.

It will showcase the talents of more than 45 comedians in over 40 shows. And you can't afford to miss it says festival co-producer Stuart Taylor, a respected comedian in his own right.

The stalwarts of the Cape Town comedy scene will be there, along with other hilarious performers from Johannesburg and further afield.

People like Nik Rabinowitz, Kurt Schoonraad, Dalin Oliver... from Joburg we've got the Goliaths, Nina Hastie...

Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

It's not a bunch of people coming up and doing ten minutes, it's beautifully crafted often 1-hour pieces. There are a couple of specialised ensemble shows like these three great Cape Town comics who all became fathers about three months ago - they're doing a show called D.A.D (Dumb And Disorderly)...

Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

He urges Capetonians to check out the line-up or alternatively, to just pick a show at random.

You know what, just go eeny-meeny-miny-moe and choose one and go and watch.

Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

Go and watch Long John The Comedian in a show called The Village Boy, because you're like 'oh yeah, it doesn't sound great'. But that guy just won a talent search that Steve Harvey did... from 3-million clips around the world, Long John The Comedian from Zimbabwe - who's at our festival - wins that talent search.

Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

There are so many great names - we need to give them the exposure, we need to give them these platforms.

Stuart Taylor, Co-producer - Mother City Comedy Festival

The Mother City Comedy Festival runs from this coming Tuesday 11 February until 29 February.

Book your spot(s) at Webtickets and check out the festival Facebook page.

For more on the show, listen to the conversation with Stuart Taylor below (skip to 6:05):

Africa also chats to M-Net's Karen Meiring about the kykNET Fiëstas taking place at the Artscape Theatre this evening, with a live broadcast on kykNET DStv channel 144 from 8pm.

Thumbnail image credit: Mother City Comedy Festival on Facebook


9 February 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
stand-up comedy
Stuart Taylor
Mother City Comedy Festival

More from Entertainment

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)

7 February 2020 3:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yo-yo-ma-pippa-hudsonjpg

Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music

7 February 2020 2:15 PM

Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sadlapng

'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'

7 February 2020 10:36 AM

Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prue-leith-in-studiojpg

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday

6 February 2020 10:16 AM

The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Instagram Michael and Kirk Douglas https://www.instagram.com/michaelkirkdouglas/

'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'

6 February 2020 9:44 AM

Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nobuhle-mazinyane-soundcloudcomjpg

[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane

26 January 2020 12:48 PM

Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jenny-morris-instagram-imagepng

Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'

20 January 2020 3:57 PM

In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

steve-fataar-facebook-picjpg

Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar

20 January 2020 3:17 PM

Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dont-fuck-with-cats-netflixpng

[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix

17 January 2020 2:24 PM

"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

article-thumb-496-x-271png

New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?

13 January 2020 11:07 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

190829-federer-edjpg

My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill

7 February 2020 2:18 PM

Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifi-internet-data-broadband-cell-phone-mobile-device-network-providers-123rf

How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make

7 February 2020 2:16 PM

"You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town

7 February 2020 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sadlapng

'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'

7 February 2020 10:36 AM

Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plegium pepper spray

Pepper spray that shoots and calls for help at the same time

6 February 2020 3:07 PM

Plegium® Smart Pepper Spray may be one of the best pepper sprays in the world. Lester Kiewit interviews its SA distributor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coke-cooldrink-soft-drink-sugary-glass-plastic-bottle-123rf

Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle

6 February 2020 12:36 PM

It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prue-leith-in-studiojpg

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday

6 February 2020 10:16 AM

The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick

6 February 2020 10:14 AM

Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

southern-rights-and-wrongs-facebookjpg

Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective

5 February 2020 3:14 PM

'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…

5 February 2020 3:04 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on whether you’re entitled to the lowest price (Woolies? It’s free! PnP? Double the difference!)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

Africa Politics

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

Local Sport World

[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema repeats EFF threats to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired

9 February 2020 5:29 PM

Money, classified documents stolen from SSA Pretoria offices – report

9 February 2020 3:46 PM

China virus deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll

9 February 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA