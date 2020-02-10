Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls
Government is embarking on a massive rollout plan to ensure that by the end of September this year, all public health centres will be offering PrEP - a pill to prevent HIV infection.
The Department of Health says over 50,000 persons were initiated on Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) over the past 4 years. And of these more than 32,000 of the initiations took place either directly in public facilities or in the form of outreach from public clinics.
By the end of March 2020 the Department aims to have at least one health facility in each sub-district offering PrEP and a complete rollout by September.
Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases at the National Department of Health, explains to Refilwe Moloto how it will work, who will be able to take the pill, how to access it and what they are hoping the effect will be.
We are very worried about the continuing number of new HIV infections in the country - amongst adolescent girls and young women between 15 and 24-years of age.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases - National Department of Health
We have about 1,400 new infections every week in our country.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases - National Department of Health
Pillay says all public health facilities will be able to offer PrEP to any person who thinks they are at high risk of contracting the virus.
We in the department cannot determine who is at high risk so we would believe people who really do not condomise and who participate in risky sexual behaviour, including multiple sexual partners who are concurrent, would benefit from PreEP.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases - National Department of Health
PrEP has already been introduced to men who have sex with men and sex workers.
He says condoms remain a crucial means of preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
Pillay explains the process around PrEP and becoming eligible for its use.
He emphasises the importance of continuing to take the preventive measure while you are engaged in risky sexual behaviour.
You have to take it every day. If you stop taking it then you expose yourself again to viral infection.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases - National Department of Health
Listen to the interview below:
