Young contender Mbali Ntuli on why she believes she can make DA work and fix SA

The race for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance is well and truly on. And the latest candidate to toss their hat into the ring is a member of the party's Kwa Zulu Natal legislature, Mbali Ntuli.

Mbali also acts as DA spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and has been a key figure in their youth organisation.

At just 31 years of age, she is ready to vie for what has been seen by some as a poison chalice. We have seen Mmusi Maimane step down rather unceremoniously, and Helen Zille has hardly helped the party swell their numbers.

Mbali will be up against Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela as well as Gauteng leader John Moodey. She is not approaching this battle, walking on eggshells. In fact, she has been clear that the party needs fixing and it needs to be done fast

I'm running because I want to make the DA work because I really think it is still a vehicle that can help to realign politics so we can make South Africa work. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader contender - DA

I am obviously a young person and for me, I have great frustration at the pace we see the so-called seasoned politicians and leaders of our country, still currently leading us to what I think is the demise. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader contender - DA

She says the Democratic Alliance needs to fix its house and become fair again.

I obviously want to make the party strong again...we have the machinery but we just have to understand what it is we want to say, who we want to be, and what we are trying to fight for. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader contender - DA

She says it is crucial to winning back voters who chose not to vote for the party in the last elections - and for new voters to look a the DA in a different light.

Now is the opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves...and go out to South Africa and show we are speaking form one handbook. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader contender - DA

She says the party needs to win the trust of the electorate through intruding solid realistic policies to meet the challenges of South Africa.

We do run very good government but at the moment we are not very likable. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader contender - DA

Remaining panicked and fearful is not a solution she adds and will result in going backward.

Listen to the interview below: