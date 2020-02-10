'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control'
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his dismay at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes.
Advocate Sello Alcock was involved with the business rescue of Edcon and has experience in the workings of this practice.
My interpretation of the law is that from the moment it goes into business rescue the shareholder, which is a member of Cabinet shall we say the Minister of Public Enterprises, and by extension, the president, is allowed to be part of the committee.Advocate Sello Alcock
He says in an ideal situation, the business practitioner would constantly be in consultation while he or she develops the final business rescue plan, which in this instance due at the end of February.
So in a nutshell, the president is supposed to have been involved in every single step through the committee.Advocate Sello Alcock
But the law is very clear.
Once the business practitioner goes in there, they have full management control.Advocate Sello Alcock
The practitioners have a fiduciary duty to the company, not the creditors or shareholders, he adds.
Sello says there seems to be tension because SAA is an SOE and not a purely commercial company. But he emphasises, there is no provision that allows the president to interfere in this process.
We would have expected he would have been kept in the loop.Advocate Sello Alcock
Listen to the interview below:
Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".Read More