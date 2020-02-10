Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

South Africa's share of the world's Gross Domestic Product is around 0.4%.

Ever heard the saying, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket?”

Well, if you’re only invested in South Africa, you’re putting all your eggs in the tiniest of baskets – and the basket is looking a bit worse for wear!

Offshore investing shouldn’t be a kneejerk fear response – it should be done to diversify across geographies and asset classes (i.e. to put your eggs in many baskets of different shapes and sizes).

The best thing to do in investments is to ensure that you appropriately structure your portfolio between a combination of both local and offshore assets. It’s not about all or nothing. To then allow your investment to benefit from growth over the long term, consider investing it with the experts [who are] able to decide on the appropriate allocation of assets on your behalf. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

3 ways to invest offshore:

In a pension fund or retirement annuity – Up to 30% of your retirement portfolio can be invested in offshore assets. In addition to that, about 60% of South African listed companies earn their income abroad, meaning the typical pension portfolio has about a 50% offshore exposure.

Rand-denominated unit trusts with exposure to offshore assets – There’s no limit on the amount you may invest.

Direct offshore investment in foreign currency denominated unit trust fund – You may need a Sars clearance if your investment exceeds R1 million.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) about offshore investing.

[Why is offshore investing important?] Diversification and access to more opportunities. You’re better able to withstand risk and over time, hopefully, earn a better return… Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

You want to own a well-considered portfolio… it’s probably better to invest in a broader, constantly monitored portfolio. It makes it a bit easier to stay the course and get the benefits of compound growth… Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

Rand-denominated offshore funds are quite accessible. You can start with a monthly investment of R500 or a once-off investment for as little as R5000. Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

