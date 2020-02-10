Councillor plans to stop Hout Bay's daredevil skateboarders in their tracks

Streaming issues? Report here
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating. 10 February 2020 1:22 PM
'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control' Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes. 10 February 2020 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money. 10 February 2020 2:06 PM
Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention. 10 February 2020 7:41 AM
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity. 10 February 2020 11:23 AM
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why Stocks to watch; stocks to buy. 10 February 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Councillor plans to stop Hout Bay's daredevil skateboarders in their tracks

10 February 2020 11:34 AM
by
Tags:
Hout Bay
Chapmans Peak Drive
boys
Councillor Roberto Quintas
speed skaters
downhill skaters
Edward Road
skateboarders
Hout Bay councillor Roberto Quintas wants to curb downhill speed skating, a reckless pastime that has left many motorists on edge.

Young boys between the ages of eight and 15 get a rush from speed skating downhill, lying flat on their skateboards along busy roads.

The skaters are often seen racing down Chapman’s Peak Drive, Edward Road, Karbonkel Road, and even Suikerbossie hill in the afternoons.

A teenage boy was injured two weeks ago when he slid under a car while speed skating downhill, according to reports.

Councillor Quintas says it is a miracle that more children have not been hurt or killed yet.

He says he is exploring the possibility of placing rumble strips (grooves within the road surfaces) as a deterrent on some of the popular speed runs.

Quintas warns that the young boys are putting themselves in danger, despite speed humps and raised pedestrian crossings on some of the roads.

It's a miracle that there hasn't been a fatality... They speed down and literally get airborne right over those humps.

Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

I think smaller rumble strips could potentially make it unviable to skate.

Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

While there are two designated skating facilities in the area, including the Eyethu Skatepark, the parks do not cater to the downhill skaters.

He says law enforcement officers have been asked to monitor the activity on steep slopes and roads.

Groups of boys from 8 and 10 years-old up to about 15 years-old are utilising some of the arterials for extremely reckless and dangerous speed skating downhill, lying flat on their backs.

Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

They are endangering not only themselves but also putting motorists and other road users at risk as well.

Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

Listen to Councillor Roberto Quintas on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Hout Bay residents concerned

Several locals have raised concerns that the skaters are endangering the lives of other road users.

They say they are terrified of accidentally hitting a skater.

I think what these boys are doing is in the same line as drag racing in the streets. It's against the law and they are putting lives at risk. When one of them is hurt, then everybody else will be to blame.

CapeTalk listener via WhatsApp

It's a very busy area... I'm worried that one day a kid is going to be killed coming down that section coming down Chapman’s Peak Drive. Metro police are not there.

Ian, Hout Bay resident

I live in Edward road where we've had skateboarders going down for many years. They go right through the stop streets... We are really terrified.

Rose, Hout Bay resident

I used to skate down the hills 50 years ago. It's been an ongoing issue and it's not going to change. These kids need to be made aware of the dangers because they are not.

Peter, Hout Bay resident

Listen to some callers and residents share their thoughts on the young thrillseekers:


