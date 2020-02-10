Councillor plans to stop Hout Bay's daredevil skateboarders in their tracks

Young boys between the ages of eight and 15 get a rush from speed skating downhill, lying flat on their skateboards along busy roads.

The skaters are often seen racing down Chapman’s Peak Drive, Edward Road, Karbonkel Road, and even Suikerbossie hill in the afternoons.

A teenage boy was injured two weeks ago when he slid under a car while speed skating downhill, according to reports.

Councillor Quintas says it is a miracle that more children have not been hurt or killed yet.

He says he is exploring the possibility of placing rumble strips (grooves within the road surfaces) as a deterrent on some of the popular speed runs.

Quintas warns that the young boys are putting themselves in danger, despite speed humps and raised pedestrian crossings on some of the roads.

It's a miracle that there hasn't been a fatality... They speed down and literally get airborne right over those humps. Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

I think smaller rumble strips could potentially make it unviable to skate. Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

While there are two designated skating facilities in the area, including the Eyethu Skatepark, the parks do not cater to the downhill skaters.

He says law enforcement officers have been asked to monitor the activity on steep slopes and roads.

Groups of boys from 8 and 10 years-old up to about 15 years-old are utilising some of the arterials for extremely reckless and dangerous speed skating downhill, lying flat on their backs. Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

They are endangering not only themselves but also putting motorists and other road users at risk as well. Roberto Quintas, Councillor for ward 74

Listen to Councillor Roberto Quintas on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Hout Bay residents concerned

Several locals have raised concerns that the skaters are endangering the lives of other road users.

They say they are terrified of accidentally hitting a skater.

I think what these boys are doing is in the same line as drag racing in the streets. It's against the law and they are putting lives at risk. When one of them is hurt, then everybody else will be to blame. CapeTalk listener via WhatsApp

It's a very busy area... I'm worried that one day a kid is going to be killed coming down that section coming down Chapman’s Peak Drive. Metro police are not there. Ian, Hout Bay resident

I live in Edward road where we've had skateboarders going down for many years. They go right through the stop streets... We are really terrified. Rose, Hout Bay resident

I used to skate down the hills 50 years ago. It's been an ongoing issue and it's not going to change. These kids need to be made aware of the dangers because they are not. Peter, Hout Bay resident

Listen to some callers and residents share their thoughts on the young thrillseekers: