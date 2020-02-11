New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?
Astrology Predictions for 2020 is a podcast series published by Life Podcasts, and hosted by astrologer and sangoma, Rod Suskin. The series takes a look at what the charts reveal about what lies ahead for each of the zodiac signs. If you're curious and wish to see if what you're experiencing in your life might align with your star sign – this series is perfect for you. Subscribe to find your star sign as well as those of your friends and family.
Astrology is having it's moment right now. Could it's resurgence be a form of comfort in a time of so much uncertainty?
We're living in an age where spirituality is taking centre-stage over religious conformity – a pendulum movement away from traditional religion and, into a world wherein "the enlightened" are guided by their intuition, spiritual beliefs and astrology.
Are they onto something... Should we all be searching for meaningful answers in the stars? Astrology is a subject that, for some, plays a profound role in their lives while skeptics tend to dismiss it as superstition.
No matter what you believe, this podcast will help you strengthen your belief for astrology or against it – either way, there's something to learn.
For those that are new to the subject, Rod Suskin provides a brief introduction, history and explanation of how astrology works.
Wondering what's in store for South Africa in 2020? Rod Suskin runs through his astrology predictions for the country as a whole.
Astrologer, Rod Suskin shares what the charts reveal about the year ahead for you and your loved ones. His astrology is grounded firmly in the tradition and ancient principles but contextualized in the modern world with the modern practice of astrology.
Take a listen and share with a friend!
This article first appeared on 947 : New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?
More from Entertainment
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA
The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire.Read More
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died.Read More
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch
The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.Read More
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns
The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!Read More
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.Read More
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.Read More
'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'
Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'
Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion
Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.Read More
[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go
Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.Read More
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development
Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".Read More
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch
The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.Read More
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.Read More
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns
The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!Read More
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make
"You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More