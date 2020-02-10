Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Community garden set up in Saltriver
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Ghartey
Tomorrow at 06:45
Undersea cable update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Can SA Tourism fly through SAA turbulence?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Tomorrow at 07:20
Today marks 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Recently retired head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, then an executive member of the UDF
Tomorrow at 08:07
Eskom v Nersa latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terence Creamer - Editor at Engineering News
Tomorrow at 08:21
Know your Namibian wood before you buy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Grobler - Freelance investigative environmental journalist
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
INTERVIEW - Parole explained
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 10:08
IN STUDIO US ELECTIONS- US EMBASSY
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and Wellness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 11:32
INTERVIEW - TRAVEL SLOT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyr - Freelance Journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 11:45
INTERVIEW-AD fEATURE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating. 10 February 2020 1:22 PM
'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control' Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes. 10 February 2020 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money. 10 February 2020 2:06 PM
Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention. 10 February 2020 7:41 AM
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity. 10 February 2020 11:23 AM
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why Stocks to watch; stocks to buy. 10 February 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
World

Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

10 February 2020 3:16 PM
by
Tags:
money matters
Offshore
Offshore investments
Coronation
Coronation Fund Managers
how to invest offshore
investing offshore
What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out

Offshore in Context - In partnership with Coronation Fund Managers is a three-part podcast series hosted by CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto, which explores the world of offshore investments with Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers. By the end of this series, investors can expect to understand all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of South Africa. Subscribe so that you don't miss out on the series.

In this episode, we learn about emerging vs developed markets and passive vs. active investing, but more importantly why a multi-asset approach to investing may be the best vehicle for investors with which to stay committed as we look towards the next decade.

When investing, be wary about your ability to forecast the future

The last decade was a US story. US markets performed very well relative to local assets over the last 10 years and this is what South Africans are currently fixated on when thinking about their future investment destinations.

But while developed markets have been a clear-cut winner in the most recent decade, the first decade of this millennium was an emerging markets story. Emerging markets performed significantly better than developed markets over this 10-year period, which serves as a cautionary reminder that nobody knows exactly how future events are going to play out and the only way to achieve a robust investment portfolio is to be well diversified.

Where’s the future value?

Given where we are at the moment, there is an argument to be made to be somewhat underweight the US and a little bit more overweight emerging markets given relative valuation levels.

But if you think about conventional wisdom in the South African context again, many investors would have argued that they don’t want too much exposure to emerging markets in their investment portfolios because we live in one. However, there are supporting arguments in favour of having emerging markets exposure in your portfolio as a South African investor.

Considering that the majority of the world's population live in emerging markets there are trends that are supportive of structural long-term growth. This includes significant opportunities owing to demographic dividends, formalisation of economy benefits and the increasing sophistication in the development of financial markets.

Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments – Coronation Fund Managers

Given that many emerging markets also have more fragile economies, and as a result have more interventionist governments that dictate how you can invest, what is likely to happen over the next decade or two is that you will see a normalisation and increasing sophistication in the quality of the financial markets in these countries. This could mean that there would be a further boost in demand for those markets.

But you don’t have to worry about the choice between emerging markets vs developed markets

As an investor, it is not necessary for you to worry about whether to invest in emerging markets or developed markets; whether you should have more exposure to the US or to China; whether you should have more equities or more bonds; whether you should invest in cash, or consider in-the-gap type asset classes.

The fundamental benefit of investing in a multi-asset class fund is that your fund manager makes those decisions on your behalf and across a wider base. So there are more opportunities to preserve your capital and to add value to your portfolio in an actively managed multi-asset fund. We also think it is much easier for you to remain committed in a multi-asset fund, as arguably the most important thing that you need to get right as an investor is to stay the course through the tough times so that you can benefit from the good times. Because nobody exactly knows when and how quickly that will happen.

The world is yours. To diversify offshore and grow your wealth with Coronation Fund Managers, visit Coronation Offshore. Coronation is an authorised financial services provider.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


10 February 2020 3:16 PM
by
Tags:
money matters
Offshore
Offshore investments
Coronation
Coronation Fund Managers
how to invest offshore
investing offshore

More from Offshore in context - In partnership with Coronation Fund Managers

landscape-mintjpg

Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it

3 February 2020 3:53 PM

Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

Business Local

Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

Business Lifestyle

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Search operation continues for man presumed drowned in Gauteng floods

10 February 2020 9:04 PM

'Hands off our judges': Archbishop Makgoba's appeal to Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

10 February 2020 8:54 PM

Rand inches up ahead of key data

10 February 2020 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA