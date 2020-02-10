Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

The beach is coming to Johannesburg!

Balwin Properties announced the R9 billion “Munyaka” development in Midrand which it says will have the “largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere”.

Image credit: www.balwin.co.za

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses will go on sale on 7 March 2020.

Prices start from R799 000 for the apartments – the plan is to build more than 5000.

Balwin Properties expects to fetch R10 million for four luxurious penthouses and R30 million for two ultra-luxurious ones.