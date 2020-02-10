Cape's deputy mayor Ian Neilson sets record straight on 'R19m catering budget'
Neilson, who's also the mayoral committee member for finance, says the ANC has got it all wrong.
R19 million is the City's catering and events budget for the entire year, Neilson explains.
He says the City has so far spent R7 million of the overall budget in the first seven months of the financial year.
The budget for the year, for this whole city, is R19 million. It's not for catering alone. It's for event services as well.Ian Neilson, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
The expenditure of that R19.5 million is R7 million to date. That's the first seven months of the financial year.Ian Neilson, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
ANC City caucus leader Xolani Sotashe wrote to the Speaker of the council about the allegations of irregular expenditure and asked for more information about the events, according to IOL.
Sotashe claimed that the safety and security directorate had spent more than R15 million on catering.
Event services tender
Neilson denies the claims and says that R15 million was allocated to a specific, three-year tender for event services.
He says the chosen contractor provides all the City's event needs, such as live entertainment, stage, sound equipment and catering.
According to Nielson, this works out to R5 million a year for about 1,000 events.
The events and catering services include food for council meetings, public workshops, relief for firefighters, and big affairs such as the City's Festive Lights Switch-On.
We put out a tender every three years, for event services.Ian Neilson, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
We only provide food when [council] meetings are more than five hours in duration.Ian Neilson, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
Nielson is adamant that the information circulated by the ANC is incorrect.
[Sotashe] has pulled the numbers out there and has not asked questions about what the numbers are.Ian Neilson, Deputy mayor - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
