The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation
He rose to fame in the 1992 Cricket World Cup when he ran out Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq in a game in Brisbane that South Africa went on to win.
Rhodes told an Indian media outlet that his statistics were average when he was first picked for the national team in 1992.
If I was having to compete against the entire nation of South Africans... There's a really good chance that I wouldn't have been selected.Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricket star
The former South African cricket star says many other talented cricketers missed out on opportunities based on the colour of their skin.
His comments come amid an ongoing debate about transformation targets in cricket.
The fact that we still have to talk about transformation is a sad indication that Cricket SA has failed to produce sufficient results, Rhodes says.
He believes the playing fields still aren't levelled for black players.
I'm concerned that the pipeline, with the hundreds of millions of rands that they [Cricket SA] have been spending over the last two decades, is not producing more players because the playing fields are not levelled.Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricket star
I still think we have massive issues with transformation from a pipeline point of view.Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricket star
I can teach a child to catch a ball. I can't teach a child to get there.Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricket star
It's very difficult for me to put myself in Temba Bavuma's shoes.Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricket star
The fielding coach says he wants to devote himself to doing more to help improve the sport when he returns from India in a few months.
He reflects on his career and the state of cricket today.
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
