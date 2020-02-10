62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey

Do you think President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing a good job?

Well, despite all the challenges he has faced, the Citizen Survey says South Africans seem to think so.

Its results show the president has the highest favourability rating at 61%.

This could be due to his clean-up strategy within government and his bringing in investments.

Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar talks to Clement Manythela on the Midday report about the results.

Omar says at the beginning of 2019 during the last major load shedding period.

At the beginning of 2019 at the start of load shedding, 57%of South Africans gave him the thumbs up. That grew to 62% during the national and provincial elections. Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Survey

It has remained steady, he says.

Omar explains the survey sample and explains how it came up with this result.

Listen to the interview below: