SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher
It's believed that robbers apparently walked into a safe at the office in Lyttelton two weeks ago, in what is believed to be an inside job.
According to IOL, they left with classified documents, an undisclosed amount of money in local and foreign currency, and CCTV cameras.
Murray Hunter, an independent researcher with an interest in surveillance, says security agencies have been hit with a string of criminal activity in recent years.
In December 2015, the SSA was robbed of millions in foreign currency.
The NPA and the Hawks were also hit by theft and security breaches in 2017.
Hunter has questioned the apparent lack of transparency at the spy agency, which has not been forthcoming with details.
He says the SSA needs to be providing the South African public with information that will put them at ease or prompt further discussion.
There is a pattern of criminality that has affected the security agencies - and that is not a secret.Murray Hunter, independent researcher and former organiser for the Right2Know Campaign
There's obviously going to be speculation about whether there is any kind of inside cooperation in a robbery like this.Murray Hunter, independent researcher and former organiser for the Right2Know Campaign
It's never great when the word 'security' is in your name and mandate, and you get robbed.Murray Hunter, independent researcher and former organiser for the Right2Know Campaign
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
