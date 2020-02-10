The decision by the NPA to withdraw the spurious charges against three former senior SARS officials relating to an alleged "rogue unit" in SARS has been welcomed.

But why did it take so long to correct such an outrageous wrong against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg, and Johann van Loggerenberg.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.

We said right from the outset that this is spurious. There's no way this would ever lead to prosecutable case. Right from the outset we called upon the state to disclose their docket. Even though they bombarded us with paper, when you put the paper together there was no test to meet. We made detailed written representations to the NDPP in which we set out the defence for the evidence. It was plain that there was absolutely never a case from the onset. Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

It's no secret my clients were the victims of state capture. We know that the NPA was one of the victims of state capture as too was SARS. Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

The very people who were responsible for the laying of the complaint - for the perpetuation of this farce - were the very people who are no longer in office. Now that there is an NDPP who behaves like the country would expect from the office of the NPA, justice has been served. Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Listen to the full sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Finally on the right track - charges against so-called rogue unit dropped