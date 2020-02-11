Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings

South Africa's capital markets has been one of the bastions of excellence in an economy that's struggling to hold its head up across the African continent.

In the latest investment report South Africa started slipping down the ranking a bit.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika about the Africa investment report 2020.

Unfortunately we don't have any good news to share about how SA stacks up against the rest of the continent. Some of the issues that we've seen here - Eskom, SAA - are starting to reflect, relative to countries like Egypt and Morocco. Neville Mandimika, Africa Analyst - Global Markets division, Rand Merchant Bank

It is the one thing that still holds us in good favour when it comes to some of these markets. If you look at SA relative to Nigeria it's unrivalled - the depth and breadth of the capital markets here. But we have to balance this. I mean if your financial markets cannot really support economic growth, for how long can we continue on this path? Neville Mandimika, Africa Analyst - Global Markets division, Rand Merchant Bank

