'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Community garden set up in Saltriver
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Ghartey
Tomorrow at 06:45
Undersea cable update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Can SA Tourism fly through SAA turbulence?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Tomorrow at 07:20
Today marks 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Recently retired head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, then an executive member of the UDF
Tomorrow at 08:07
Eskom v Nersa latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terence Creamer - Editor at Engineering News
Tomorrow at 08:21
Know your Namibian wood before you buy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Grobler - Freelance investigative environmental journalist
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
INTERVIEW - Parole explained
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 10:08
IN STUDIO US ELECTIONS- US EMBASSY
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and Wellness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 11:32
INTERVIEW - TRAVEL SLOT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyr - Freelance Journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 11:45
INTERVIEW-AD fEATURE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating. 10 February 2020 1:22 PM
'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control' Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes. 10 February 2020 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money. 10 February 2020 2:06 PM
Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention. 10 February 2020 7:41 AM
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity. 10 February 2020 11:23 AM
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why Stocks to watch; stocks to buy. 10 February 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

10 February 2020 8:25 PM
by
Tags:
Netflix
business book
the birth of netflix and the amazing life of an Idea
From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.

Once upon a time, brick-and-mortar video stores were king. Late fees were ubiquitous, video-streaming unheard of, and widespread DVD adoption seemed about as imminent as flying cars.

Indeed, these were the widely accepted laws of the land in 1997, when Marc Randolph had an idea. It was a simple thought - leveraging the internet to rent movies.

It was just one of many more and far worse proposals, like personalized baseball bats and a shampoo delivery service, that Randolph would pitch to his business partner, Reed Hastings, on their commute to work each morning.

But Hastings was intrigued, and the pair - with Hastings as the primary investor and Randolph as the CEO - founded a company.

Now with over 150 million subscribers, Netflix's triumph feels inevitable, but the twenty first century's most disruptive start up began with few believers and calamity at every turn.

From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to the motel conference room that served as a first office, to server crashes on launch day, to the now-infamous meeting when Netflix brass pitched Blockbuster to acquire them, Marc Randolph's transformational journey exemplifies how anyone with grit, gut instincts and determination can change the world-even with an idea that many think will never work.

What emerges, though, isn't just the inside story of one of the world's most iconic companies. Full of counter-intuitive concepts and written in binge-worthy prose, it answers some of our most fundamental questions about taking that leap of faith in business or in life: How do you begin? How do you weather disappointment and failure? How do you deal with success? What even is success?

From idea generation to team building to knowing when it's time to let go, That Will Never Work is not only the ultimate follow-your-dreams parable, but also one of the most dramatic and insightful entrepreneurial stories of our time.

The Money Show asked Michael Jordaan, businessman and entrepreneur, why he liked this book.

That something is not going to work is something I have heard so often in life.
In this story it was his wife that told him this will never work. This must have been his 56th idea - so everybody said everything would never work. One has to persevere and execute. And today hundreds of millions of people are enjoying Netflix.

Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO, co-founder and chairman - Bank Zero

Sometimes experience is not the only thing that's valuable.

You need, sometimes, youngsters - sometimes rebels to ask why has this not been done like this before. Then the answer is not good enough that 'we've always been doing things this way, the tried and tested way'.

To innovate one has to take risks, and has some tolerance for making mistakes.

That's why I like the title of the book.

Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO, co-founder and chairman of Bank Zero

Listen to the full book discussion below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea


10 February 2020 8:25 PM
by
Tags:
Netflix
business book
the birth of netflix and the amazing life of an Idea

More from Business Books

Malcolm Gladwell

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM

Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavin Watson

How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

19 November 2019 11:29 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land-Pic-Site.jpg

'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'

12 November 2019 1:43 PM

“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christo Wiese

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

1 October 2019 3:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bracelets

How to start your own small business without much money

10 September 2019 1:43 PM

Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxjpg taxes

How to get a tax refund from Sars

26 August 2019 8:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Profit interest yield growth

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

20 August 2019 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burnout

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Judy Klipin, author of “Recover from Burnout: Life Lessons to Regain your Passion and Purpose”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

Business Local

Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

Business Lifestyle

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Search operation continues for man presumed drowned in Gauteng floods

10 February 2020 9:04 PM

'Hands off our judges': Archbishop Makgoba's appeal to Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

10 February 2020 8:54 PM

Rand inches up ahead of key data

10 February 2020 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA