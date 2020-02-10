Today's stocks under the spotlight : Intel Corporation (global), Afrimat and Assore.

Intel has good momentum compared to some of its peers and should continue with the momentum. Assore has taken a beating they must be trading at 20% discount to where they should be. Joseph Busha ,founder and Managing Director - JM Busha Investment Group

For more reasons to watch or buy these three shares, listen to the entire sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why