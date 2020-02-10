Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

Last week, #Sandton topped the Twitter trends list after a video was posted of a man and woman having sex in an office building.

Twitter users named Zahed Sibda as the man purportedly seen in the video and implicated his Sandton-based firm.

Sibda, a father of two and MD of Fieldstone Private Capital, says he has been trolled and falsely accused of something he didn't do.

Fieldstone has denied claims that the sexcapade happened at its offices or that it involved any of its employees.

The legal representatives of both the company and Sibda, Vally Chagan and Associates, are working to identify the online accounts that falsely liked him and the firm to the video.

"Any persons, through their digital footprint, found to have linked our clients to these videos will be pursued both criminally and civilly", a media statement reads.

Attorney Trudie Broekmann says Sibda has legal grounds to pursue a defamation claim.

Defamation is when your reputation is harmed. Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

You can sometimes defame a person if you can demonstrate that the statement or implication made was both true and in the public interest. It looks like that was not the case here. Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

There are fertile grounds for a big damages claim there. Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

Associate attorney Lauren Lewis has warned social media users to be careful about what they share and comment on.

Yes, [people who shared the post] could be potentially liable, especially if you are commenting and voicing your opinion on the video. Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

It's in your interest just to be very careful about what you share and what you comment on. Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

Broekmann and Lewis discuss the legal consequences of online shaming and how things often spiral out of control.

