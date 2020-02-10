Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video
Last week, #Sandton topped the Twitter trends list after a video was posted of a man and woman having sex in an office building.
Twitter users named Zahed Sibda as the man purportedly seen in the video and implicated his Sandton-based firm.
Sibda, a father of two and MD of Fieldstone Private Capital, says he has been trolled and falsely accused of something he didn't do.
Fieldstone has denied claims that the sexcapade happened at its offices or that it involved any of its employees.
The legal representatives of both the company and Sibda, Vally Chagan and Associates, are working to identify the online accounts that falsely liked him and the firm to the video.
"Any persons, through their digital footprint, found to have linked our clients to these videos will be pursued both criminally and civilly", a media statement reads.
Attorney Trudie Broekmann says Sibda has legal grounds to pursue a defamation claim.
Any persons, through their digital footprint, found to have linked our clients to these videos will be pursued both criminally and civilly.Zahed Sibda,
Defamation is when your reputation is harmed.Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
You can sometimes defame a person if you can demonstrate that the statement or implication made was both true and in the public interest. It looks like that was not the case here.Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
There are fertile grounds for a big damages claim there.Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Associate attorney Lauren Lewis has warned social media users to be careful about what they share and comment on.
Yes, [people who shared the post] could be potentially liable, especially if you are commenting and voicing your opinion on the video.Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
It's in your interest just to be very careful about what you share and what you comment on.Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Broekmann and Lewis discuss the legal consequences of online shaming and how things often spiral out of control.
Listen to the experts on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Business
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea
From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.Read More
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole
Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried.Read More
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why
Stocks to watch; stocks to buy.Read More
All aboard for rescue plan SAA?
SAA's business rescue practitioner has full control to institute tough measures, without interference - hopefully.Read More
Finally on the right track - charges against so-called rogue unit dropped
The NPP has dropped charges against the so-called ''rogue unit'' in the SA Revenue Service. Why did it take so long to correct such an outrageous wrong?Read More
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions
What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get outRead More
South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer
The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.Read More
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development
Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".Read More
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.Read More
More from Local
Speed traps positioned based on crash statistics, claims CT traffic officer
Chasing road safety or revenue? A senior traffic officer at the City of Cape Town explains how speed camera locations are chosen.Read More
SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher
The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money.Read More
Cape's deputy mayor Ian Neilson sets record straight on 'R19m catering budget'
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has denied claims by the ANC that the City of Cape Town spent R19 million on catering and events.Read More
Councillor plans to stop Hout Bay's daredevil skateboarders in their tracks
Hout Bay councillor Roberto Quintas wants to curb downhill speed skating, a reckless pastime that has left many motorists on edge.Read More
Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls
SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention.Read More
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations?
Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions.Read More
'SAA business rescue process a sham, ignores viable interventions' - Numsa
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola outlines immediate interventions to save the airline without retrenching workers.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi presents Roger Federer with Springbok jersey
Match in Africa: The record-breaking crowd were on their feet when Springbok skipper gave tennis icon his very own jersey.Read More
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'
The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.Read More
[VIDEO] OR Tambo Int. erupts in celebration as SA's Miss Universe returns home
Excited fans mobbed Zozibini Tunzi as she arrived on her first visit to Mzansi since she took the Miss Universe 2019 crown.Read More