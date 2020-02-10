Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole
The spokeswoman for Black Leadership SA tells The Money Show why she is worried about pension money used to fund government black holes.
We cannot take shortcuts; we're going to have to implement the reforms we've been preaching about for years.
We're going to have to take the pain, tough decisions sustainably, to make sure these organisations are brought back to sustainability.Busi Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer - Business Leadership South Africa.
Plugging the hole by taking pensioners money is not a sustainable solution.
It is not going to assist these organisations towards the path to sustainability because you are not dealing with the problems that led to the organisations getting to where they are.Busi Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer - Business Leadership South Africa.
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole
