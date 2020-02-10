Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole

Streaming issues? Report here
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Community garden set up in Saltriver
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Ghartey
Tomorrow at 06:45
Undersea cable update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Can SA Tourism fly through SAA turbulence?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Tomorrow at 07:20
Today marks 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Recently retired head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, then an executive member of the UDF
Tomorrow at 08:07
Eskom v Nersa latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terence Creamer - Editor at Engineering News
Tomorrow at 08:21
Know your Namibian wood before you buy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Grobler - Freelance investigative environmental journalist
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
INTERVIEW - Parole explained
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 10:08
IN STUDIO US ELECTIONS- US EMBASSY
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and Wellness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 11:32
INTERVIEW - TRAVEL SLOT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyr - Freelance Journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 11:45
INTERVIEW-AD fEATURE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating. 10 February 2020 1:22 PM
'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control' Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes. 10 February 2020 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service' The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.... 8 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money. 10 February 2020 2:06 PM
Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention. 10 February 2020 7:41 AM
Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations? Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions. 9 February 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity. 10 February 2020 11:23 AM
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there! 9 February 2020 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why Stocks to watch; stocks to buy. 10 February 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole

10 February 2020 7:45 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
SAA
BLSA
Busisiwe Mavuso
Black leadership SA
Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried.

The spokeswoman for Black Leadership SA tells The Money Show why she is worried about pension money used to fund government black holes.

We cannot take shortcuts; we're going to have to implement the reforms we've been preaching about for years.

We're going to have to take the pain, tough decisions sustainably, to make sure these organisations are brought back to sustainability.

Busi Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer - Business Leadership South Africa.

Plugging the hole by taking pensioners money is not a sustainable solution.

It is not going to assist these organisations towards the path to sustainability because you are not dealing with the problems that led to the organisations getting to where they are.

Busi Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer - Business Leadership South Africa.
Business Leadership South Africa COO Busi Mavuso. Picture: bmfonline.co.za

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole


