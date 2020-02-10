SA teen scoops award for prosthetic invention at Taiwan Science Fair
Cajee won the second prize in the engineering category for her affordable prosthetic invention.
The grade 12 pupil from Hoërskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West impressed judges with her award-winning science project.
Her invention, a mind-controlled, 3-D printed prosthetic hand, also won her first place at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair last year.
The fair took place last week at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei.
A charismatic Cajee says she soaked up a lot of knowledge during her trip.
It was very nice to meet different people that are in the same age group as [me] and to learn all these new things.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
There were over 53 students from around the world, excluding those from Tapei and surrounding areas.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
She describes the surreal moment that the judges called out her name.
I was so overwhelmed, I literally dropped my phone and my papers on the floor. I ran up the stage quickly so that they wouldn't change their minds or anything!Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
The budding scientist says she needs additional engineering expertise and support to take her invention forward.
I'me definitely going to try to get this into commercial use but I don't think I can do it by myself.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
