Speed traps positioned based on crash statistics, claims CT traffic officer

Iegshaan Dyson claims mobile speed traps are stationed in areas according to "accident statistics" on the particular stretch of road.

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham spotted a hidden mobile speed trap on Sunday evening along the M3 which he believes was purely positioned to generate revenue.

Dyson explains that the City's traffic officials have to apply to the offices of the National Director of Public Prosecutions before setting up speed traps in any new spots.

In every application, Dyson says officers have to justify why a speed camera must be set up at in a specific area.

We first have to make applications to the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions as to where we would like our speed cameras set up. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer - City of Cape Town

Before we can set up these cameras, we need to perform surveys in terms of recording all accidents statistics for that section of road over a specific period of time. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer - City of Cape Town

Each time we chose a location, we have to get permission on the Director of Public Prosecutions. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer - City of Cape Town

We cannot just set up [speed traps] willy nilly. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: