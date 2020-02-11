To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In this episode one of this captivating six-part podcast, Pippa Green sits down with one of the last remaining Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni. He reflects on his life, his role in the liberation struggle and, the quarter century of democracy he has witnessed.

Meet Andrew Mlangeni, a struggle stalwart, anti-apartheid activist and former Robben Island prisoner, convicted of treason in the infamous Rivonia Trial alongside Nelson Mandela – the man who would become South Africa's first democratically elected black president.

A servant of the South African people, Andrew Mlangeni, now known as prisoner 467/64 served his life sentence of almost 27 years for plotting against the government, in the cell next to his comrade, Nelson Mandela on Robben Island. He is one of the two surviving members of the treason trial, alongside Denis Goldberg.

Returning to his home in Dube, Soweto – the same house he was arrested in before the trial began, 'The Backroom Boy' as he refers to himself, recalls the story of his life in the struggle for the freedom of his beloved, South Africa.

Listen to his remarkable story in six podcast episodes as part of the History for the Future series.

This article first appeared on 702 : Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy'