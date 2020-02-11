[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go
The Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa (Tenet) says one of the broken undersea internet cables has been fixed.
The Wacs cable system was reportedly severed off the coast of Congo after it became 'trapped and embedded in dense and heavy sediment caused by the flow of turbulent waters in an undersea canyon'.
A second cable is being repaired but bad weather is slowing things down.
Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband chats to Refilwe Moloto about the latest developments.
In this case, the trunk section of the WACS cable was trapped under dense heavy sediment caused by the flow of what they call turbulent waters in the submarine canyon. That is what caused it to break.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
There were tricky ways needed to match up the fibre and splice it so it was quite a demanding join.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Vermeulen says these repairs are very weather dependent.
They hoped WACS would be fixed by tomorrow but poor weather in the UK so the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current estimated repair date is the 16 February for the WACS cable. And that's the big one. If we can get one WACS fixed then that will have a tremendous impact on the whole west coast of Africa and not just South Africa.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
WACS S4 UK Break: The cable vessel remains in port at Avonmouth due to the weather. The weather is expected to clear by tomorrow, 12th Feb with a tentative ETR of 16th Feb 2020.— REN Alerts (@RENAlerts) February 11, 2020
The SAT3 cable break repair is still ongoing off the coast of the Congo by the Leon Thevenin repair vessel.
RELATED: Ship arrives at Angolan cable grounds, internet repairs underway
He says, unfortunately, WACS broke in two places, one off the coast of the Congo and one near the UK and so the second break needs to be repaired.
Undersea cables are essential and by far the fastest way to connect to the rest of the world.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the interview below:
