'Most amazing day of my life' - Madiba release event organiser Willie Hofmeyr

Willie Hofmeyr was an executive member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) at the time of Madiba's release.

He remembers that day.

It is a very amazing feeling actually. it was a very unreal time, we could not quite believe whether Mr Mandela was going to come out of prison or not. In the end, he did. Willie Hofmeyr, Former UDF exeutive member

It was a very hectic day but probably the most exciting day of my life. Willie Hofmeyr, Former UDF exeutive member

He describes how the UDF only learned about Mandela's impending release at around 5pm the day before.

They then had to quickly organise a venue, sound systems, transport, and all the other logistics.

Hofmeyr was the main events organiser and says it was all arranged via landlines - the days before cell phones or the internet.

We literally worked right through the night until the next morning...It was incredibly short notice so the arrangements were far from perfect. Willie Hofmeyr, Former UDF exeutive member

He recalls the well-known story of how the car driving Mandela from Victor Vester Prison after his release, to the Grand Parade, took a wrong turn and got lost ending up in Rosebank.

I think there were around 100.000 plus people that day on the Grand Parade. We had never seen a crowd like that in Cape Town before. Willie Hofmeyr, Former UDF exeutive member

