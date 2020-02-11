NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account

On Monday, an image of what appeared to be a back notification circulated on social media showing a purported transfer of R5 billion into an unknown account.

The state-owned financial aid scheme released a media statement rubbishing the claims that it made an erroneous payment.

"This allegation is not true and we can confirm that NSFAS did not make any payment amounting to R5 billion to any student", the statement reads.

MEDIA STATEMENT: NSFAS STATEMENT ON ALLEGATIONS OF R5 BILLION PAYMENT pic.twitter.com/AB67sXXQt7 — NSFAS (@myNSFAS) February 10, 2020

Last year, NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen told Parliament that incorrect payments to students had increased by more than 300% between 2017 and 2019.

In 2017, a student at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) mistakenly received over R14 million from NSFAS.

