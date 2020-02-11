Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs) The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News). 11 February 2020 10:22 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
View all Opinion
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire. 11 February 2020 11:57 AM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) denied allegations that it mistakenly paid R5 billion into a student’s account. 11 February 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you? The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram. 11 February 2020 6:41 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere". 10 February 2020 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do. 11 February 2020 11:23 AM
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade

11 February 2020 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Grand Parade
30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release
Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade.

Listening to Madiba's first words from the balcony of the Grand parade brings back memories of a challenging, emotional but very exciting time in our country's history.

Watch the videos below:

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


11 February 2020 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Grand Parade
30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

mandela-releasepng

'Most amazing day of my life' - Madiba release event organiser Willie Hofmeyr

11 February 2020 9:08 AM

Willie Hofmeyr remembers the day Nelson Mandela was released and shares the famous story of how Madiba's car got lost on the way.

jonty-rhodes-cricket-twitter-pic

The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation

10 February 2020 6:39 PM

Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective.

Cyril Ramaphosa

62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey

10 February 2020 1:22 PM

Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating.

saa-south-african-airwaysjpg

'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control'

10 February 2020 9:27 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes.

200205-mbali-ntuli-edjpg

Young contender Mbali Ntuli on why she believes she can make DA work and fix SA

10 February 2020 8:34 AM

Ntuli believes DA has the machinery and just needs to position itself correctly to win back lost voters and encourage new ones.

eqqbgmnxkaewh5bjfif

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

9 February 2020 2:00 PM

Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair.

200206-ramaphosa-merkel-edjpg

President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?

6 February 2020 1:22 PM

Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

saa-flightjpg

UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA

6 February 2020 1:21 PM

SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments.

