[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade
Listening to Madiba's first words from the balcony of the Grand parade brings back memories of a challenging, emotional but very exciting time in our country's history.
Watch the videos below:
“I stand here before you not as a prophet, but as a humble servant of you, the people...”— ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) February 11, 2018
Nelson #Mandela in first public address at the Grand Parade, Cape Town, after his unconditional release from prison on 11 February 1990 #Mandela100 [#video] pic.twitter.com/3PSvBj5r3I
