[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade

Listening to Madiba's first words from the balcony of the Grand parade brings back memories of a challenging, emotional but very exciting time in our country's history.

Watch the videos below:

“I stand here before you not as a prophet, but as a humble servant of you, the people...”

Nelson #Mandela in first public address at the Grand Parade, Cape Town, after his unconditional release from prison on 11 February 1990 #Mandela100 [#video] pic.twitter.com/3PSvBj5r3I — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) February 11, 2018

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: