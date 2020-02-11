Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)
The High Court on Monday rejected Eskom’s application for the energy regulator (Nersa) to urgently consider its request to double electricity prices.
The debt-laden state-owned utility wanted the court to annul Nersa’s multi-year price determination decision.
Nersa has agreed to a tariff increase of 8% in this financial year and 5.2% in the next one.
Eskom says Nersa erred by recording the latest taxpayer bailout of R69 billion as revenue.
If Eskom has its way, it would be refunded the R69 billion or R23 billion per year over the next three years through a higher tariff.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
If Eskom won, it would’ve had permission to hike electricity tariffs by 17% this year and by another 17% next year.
Refilwe Moloto asked Terence Creamer (of Creamer Media's Engineering News) to explain what the latest court ruling in favour of Nersa against Eskom means for the price of electricity.
There won’t be any [tariff] adjustment immediately. But it hasn’t been set aside entirely. The battle has been won by Nersa, but the war continues… Eskom is looking to set aside the multi-year price determination… The judge did say the treatment of the bailout as revenue does seem questionable…Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News
There is still a potential for an upward adjustment of the tariff… We’re not totally out of the woods, even for this year… We can expect an upward adjustment in the tariffs… We as taxpayers are vulnerable… a number of bailouts have already been announced… It’s either the user or taxpayer that pays more…Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News
The cheapest form of new electricity is wind, solar and flexible generation. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be cheaper than the amortised [initial cost has been written off] coal fleet that’s been running for many, many years… The trajectory of tariffs is upwards. It’s just the rate of change that we can moderate by making the right electricity choices…Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion
Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.Read More
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea
From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.Read More
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole
Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried.Read More
Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why
Stocks to watch; stocks to buy.Read More
All aboard for rescue plan SAA?
SAA's business rescue practitioner has full control to institute tough measures, without interference - hopefully.Read More
Finally on the right track - charges against so-called rogue unit dropped
The NPP has dropped charges against the so-called ''rogue unit'' in the SA Revenue Service. Why did it take so long to correct such an outrageous wrong?Read More
Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video
The managing director of a Sandton investment company denies claims that he is the man involved in the X-rated clip.Read More
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions
What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get outRead More
South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer
The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.Read More
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
More from Opinion
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.Read More
'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'
The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.Read More
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?
Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars.Read More
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!
"R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele.Read More
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More