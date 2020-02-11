Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Conradie Hospital Site - Housing Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Schonrock - Concor
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - TVET Colleges
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Interview - death of Joseph Tshabalala
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recycling old hotel soap to help poorer countries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun Seipler - Founder and CEO of Clean the World
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Travel Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pete Vincent - Doctor at Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Low Cost Benefit Options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Barry Childs - CEO at Insight Actuaries and Consultants
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Tomorrow at 10:33
Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Tomorrow at 11:32
SA Muso
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs) The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News). 11 February 2020 10:22 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
View all Opinion
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire. 11 February 2020 11:57 AM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) denied allegations that it mistakenly paid R5 billion into a student’s account. 11 February 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you? The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram. 11 February 2020 6:41 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere". 10 February 2020 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do. 11 February 2020 11:23 AM
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

11 February 2020 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Electricity tariffs
Refilwe Moloto
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
Terence Creamer
Engineering News
The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).

The High Court on Monday rejected Eskom’s application for the energy regulator (Nersa) to urgently consider its request to double electricity prices.

The debt-laden state-owned utility wanted the court to annul Nersa’s multi-year price determination decision.

Nersa has agreed to a tariff increase of 8% in this financial year and 5.2% in the next one.

Eskom says Nersa erred by recording the latest taxpayer bailout of R69 billion as revenue.

Picture: Pixabay.com

If Eskom has its way, it would be refunded the R69 billion or R23 billion per year over the next three years through a higher tariff.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

If Eskom won, it would’ve had permission to hike electricity tariffs by 17% this year and by another 17% next year.

Refilwe Moloto asked Terence Creamer (of Creamer Media's Engineering News) to explain what the latest court ruling in favour of Nersa against Eskom means for the price of electricity.

There won’t be any [tariff] adjustment immediately. But it hasn’t been set aside entirely. The battle has been won by Nersa, but the war continues… Eskom is looking to set aside the multi-year price determination… The judge did say the treatment of the bailout as revenue does seem questionable…

Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News

There is still a potential for an upward adjustment of the tariff… We’re not totally out of the woods, even for this year… We can expect an upward adjustment in the tariffs… We as taxpayers are vulnerable… a number of bailouts have already been announced… It’s either the user or taxpayer that pays more…

Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News

The cheapest form of new electricity is wind, solar and flexible generation. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be cheaper than the amortised [initial cost has been written off] coal fleet that’s been running for many, many years… The trajectory of tariffs is upwards. It’s just the rate of change that we can moderate by making the right electricity choices…

Terence Creamer, Editor - Engineering News

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 February 2020 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Electricity tariffs
Refilwe Moloto
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
Terence Creamer
Engineering News

More from Business

180918bill-gatesjpg

Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion

11 February 2020 11:23 AM

Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadpng

'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

10 February 2020 8:25 PM

From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171125busi-mavuso2gif

Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole

10 February 2020 7:45 PM

Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock-picksjpg

Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why

10 February 2020 7:38 PM

Stocks to watch; stocks to buy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

All aboard for rescue plan SAA?

10 February 2020 7:30 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioner has full control to institute tough measures, without interference - hopefully.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Finally on the right track - charges against so-called rogue unit dropped

10 February 2020 6:44 PM

The NPP has dropped charges against the so-called ''rogue unit'' in the SA Revenue Service. Why did it take so long to correct such an outrageous wrong?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial_0839

Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

10 February 2020 4:15 PM

The managing director of a Sandton investment company denies claims that he is the man involved in the X-rated clip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

10 February 2020 3:16 PM

What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer

10 February 2020 1:49 PM

The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181211-myciti-edjpg

'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'

8 February 2020 1:12 PM

The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-ramaphosa-merkel-edjpg

President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?

6 February 2020 1:22 PM

Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month

5 February 2020 12:48 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!

5 February 2020 9:52 AM

"R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old woman using a smartphone

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

4 February 2020 2:09 PM

Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

30 January 2020 2:17 PM

Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Tearful Refilwe rocked to her core by her neighbour's rudeness

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

Lifestyle Local

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site

11 February 2020 12:08 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

11 February 2020 10:44 AM

Eskom says it's unable to suspend load shedding for afternoon rush hour

11 February 2020 10:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA