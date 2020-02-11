Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA

Good Things Guy has just been named the best blog in South Africa for the third year in a row by the South African Blog Awards.

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, launched the blog almost five years ago to change the national conversation and give South Africans a balance of positive news.

The platform has become one of the top good news sites in Mzansi, with an average of 1,5 million readers a month.

Lindeque says websites like his are desperately needed to provide some hope and inspiration to the country.

In August 2015, he started with the aim of sharing one good news story every day.

Today, the website shares up to 20 uplifting stories on a daily basis.

I started the website five years ago because I felt and still feel that news is so incredibly important. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

But without some sort of balance or an outlook that there are good things happening in our country, we might feel like there is no hope. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

Celebrating good things happening shouldn't be out of the ordinary. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: