Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Conradie Hospital Site - Housing Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Schonrock - Concor
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - TVET Colleges
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Interview - death of Joseph Tshabalala
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recycling old hotel soap to help poorer countries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun Seipler - Founder and CEO of Clean the World
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Travel Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pete Vincent - Doctor at Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Low Cost Benefit Options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Barry Childs - CEO at Insight Actuaries and Consultants
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Tomorrow at 10:33
Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Tomorrow at 11:32
SA Muso
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs) The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News). 11 February 2020 10:22 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
View all Opinion
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire. 11 February 2020 11:57 AM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) denied allegations that it mistakenly paid R5 billion into a student’s account. 11 February 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you? The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram. 11 February 2020 6:41 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere". 10 February 2020 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do. 11 February 2020 11:23 AM
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA

11 February 2020 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Brent Lindeque
Good news
good things guy
Good news stories
The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire.

Good Things Guy has just been named the best blog in South Africa for the third year in a row by the South African Blog Awards.

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, launched the blog almost five years ago to change the national conversation and give South Africans a balance of positive news.

The platform has become one of the top good news sites in Mzansi, with an average of 1,5 million readers a month.

Lindeque says websites like his are desperately needed to provide some hope and inspiration to the country.

RELATED: Meet 'The Good Things Guy'

In August 2015, he started with the aim of sharing one good news story every day.

Today, the website shares up to 20 uplifting stories on a daily basis.

I started the website five years ago because I felt and still feel that news is so incredibly important.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

But without some sort of balance or an outlook that there are good things happening in our country, we might feel like there is no hope.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

Celebrating good things happening shouldn't be out of the ordinary.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-Chief at Good Things Guy

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


11 February 2020 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Brent Lindeque
Good news
good things guy
Good news stories

More from Local

ladysmith-black-mambazo-1.jpg

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ATM.jpg

NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account

11 February 2020 10:19 AM

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) denied allegations that it mistakenly paid R5 billion into a student’s account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

11 February 2020 8:51 AM

Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180329western-cape-roadblocksjpg

Speed traps positioned based on crash statistics, claims CT traffic officer

10 February 2020 5:44 PM

Chasing road safety or revenue? A senior traffic officer at the City of Cape Town explains how speed camera locations are chosen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial_0839

Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

10 February 2020 4:15 PM

The managing director of a Sandton investment company denies claims that he is the man involved in the X-rated clip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170914 spy tapes2

SSA break-in follows pattern of crime affecting security agencies - researcher

10 February 2020 2:06 PM

The State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria was reportedly robbed of classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181129-ian-nielsonjpg

Cape's deputy mayor Ian Neilson sets record straight on 'R19m catering budget'

10 February 2020 1:18 PM

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has denied claims by the ANC that the City of Cape Town spent R19 million on catering and events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ypung-boy-skateboard-lying-down-skating-adrenaline-speed-skating-123rf

Councillor plans to stop Hout Bay's daredevil skateboarders in their tracks

10 February 2020 11:34 AM

Hout Bay councillor Roberto Quintas wants to curb downhill speed skating, a reckless pastime that has left many motorists on edge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191002-antiretroviralsjpg

Preventative PrEP rolling out could help stem the rise of HIV among teen girls

10 February 2020 7:41 AM

SA has 1,400 new infections every week and the Dept of Health is rolling out Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Dept for prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-somerset-mall-roof-ejpg

Mall roof collapse: How does City ensure compliance with safety regulations?

9 February 2020 10:49 AM

Building development director Cheryl Walters outlines the process of approving building plans and any remedial actions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

ladysmith-black-mambazo-1.jpg

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

image-copyjpg

New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?

11 February 2020 6:41 AM

The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoyo-ma-kirstenboschjpeg

Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch

10 February 2020 11:23 AM

The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother City Comedy Festival 2020 Facebook

Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

9 February 2020 3:39 PM

The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)

7 February 2020 3:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yo-yo-ma-pippa-hudsonjpg

Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music

7 February 2020 2:15 PM

Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sadlapng

'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'

7 February 2020 10:36 AM

Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prue-leith-in-studiojpg

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday

6 February 2020 10:16 AM

The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Instagram Michael and Kirk Douglas https://www.instagram.com/michaelkirkdouglas/

'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'

6 February 2020 9:44 AM

Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nobuhle-mazinyane-soundcloudcomjpg

[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane

26 January 2020 12:48 PM

Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Tearful Refilwe rocked to her core by her neighbour's rudeness

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

Lifestyle Local

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site

11 February 2020 12:08 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

11 February 2020 10:44 AM

Eskom says it's unable to suspend load shedding for afternoon rush hour

11 February 2020 10:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA