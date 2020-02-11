Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

The 78-year-old isicathamiya musician died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.

Shabalala had battled with his health since retiring from the multi-Grammy award winning group about five years ago.

He founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the early 1960s.

The legendary choral group has been recognised across the world as one of South Africa's cultural ambassadors.

Tributes are pouring in on social media and the South African government has extended its condolences.

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. #RIPJosephShabalala [Photo: Flicker: Seth Gordon] pic.twitter.com/Sazg9hoWew — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2020

BREAKING: World-renowned isicathamiya musician and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Bab' Joseph Shabalala has died. Under his leadership, his group has won 4 Grammys and carved a legacy in the music industry locally and abroad.

Condolences to his family and industry colleagues. pic.twitter.com/rfYSwrks74 — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) February 11, 2020

Oh no!!!!! This is so so incredibly sad. Rest well beautiful soul. 💔💔



Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala, dieshttps://t.co/qvAhuHfQ9V?



shared via @Channel24 — Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) February 11, 2020