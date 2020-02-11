Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion

Bill Gates has placed an order for a 112-metre long “Aqua” liquid hydrogen-powered superyacht, reports The Guardian.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. Picture: United Nations Photo.

The yacht can reach speeds of about 33 kilometres per hour and can travel between London and New York without having to refuel.

The aqua uses liquid hydrogen – cooled to minus 253 degrees Celsius – to generate electricity that powers the yacht.

The only byproduct is water.

In a weird twist, the designer has released a statement contradicting The Guardian’s claims that Gates has bought the Aqua.

