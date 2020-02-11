Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Conradie Hospital Site - Housing Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Schonrock - Concor
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Daniel Cunnama - Science Engagement Astronomer
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - TVET Colleges
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Interview - death of Joseph Tshabalala
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recycling old hotel soap to help poorer countries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun Seipler - Founder and CEO of Clean the World
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Travel Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pete Vincent - Doctor at Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Low Cost Benefit Options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Barry Childs - CEO at Insight Actuaries and Consultants
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Tomorrow at 10:33
Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Tomorrow at 11:32
SA Muso
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs) The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News). 11 February 2020 10:22 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing. 10 February 2020 10:11 AM
View all Opinion
Leading good news site wins Blog of the Year for spreading hope across SA The award-winning platform is dedicated to telling good news stories and articles that inspire. 11 February 2020 11:57 AM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
NSFAS denies R5 billion deposit into student's account The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) denied allegations that it mistakenly paid R5 billion into a student’s account. 11 February 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you? The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram. 11 February 2020 6:41 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere". 10 February 2020 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do. 11 February 2020 11:23 AM
'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born. 10 February 2020 8:25 PM
Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried. 10 February 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht for R9.6 billion

11 February 2020 11:23 AM
by
Tags:
Bill Gates
The Guardian
Aqua
superyacht
hydrogen
liquid hydrogen
Bill Gates is going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.

Bill Gates has placed an order for a 112-metre long “Aqua” liquid hydrogen-powered superyacht, reports The Guardian.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. Picture: United Nations Photo.

The yacht can reach speeds of about 33 kilometres per hour and can travel between London and New York without having to refuel.

The aqua uses liquid hydrogen – cooled to minus 253 degrees Celsius – to generate electricity that powers the yacht.

The only byproduct is water.

In a weird twist, the designer has released a statement contradicting The Guardian’s claims that Gates has bought the Aqua.

Click here to learn more about this engineering wonder.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 February 2020 11:23 AM
by
Tags:
Bill Gates
The Guardian
Aqua
superyacht
hydrogen
liquid hydrogen

More from Business

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

11 February 2020 10:22 AM

The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadpng

'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

10 February 2020 8:25 PM

From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171125busi-mavuso2gif

Busi Mavuso slams plans to use pension money to plug Eskom black hole

10 February 2020 7:45 PM

Black Leadership SA's Busisiwe Mavuso tells The Money Show why she is worried.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock-picksjpg

Intel, Afrimat and Assore are the picks of the week - and here's why

10 February 2020 7:38 PM

Stocks to watch; stocks to buy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

All aboard for rescue plan SAA?

10 February 2020 7:30 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioner has full control to institute tough measures, without interference - hopefully.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Finally on the right track - charges against so-called rogue unit dropped

10 February 2020 6:44 PM

The NPP has dropped charges against the so-called ''rogue unit'' in the SA Revenue Service. Why did it take so long to correct such an outrageous wrong?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial_0839

Businessman takes legal action after being falsely fingered in Sandton sex video

10 February 2020 4:15 PM

The managing director of a Sandton investment company denies claims that he is the man involved in the X-rated clip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

10 February 2020 3:16 PM

What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer

10 February 2020 1:49 PM

The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

11 February 2020 8:51 AM

Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

image-copyjpg

New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?

11 February 2020 6:41 AM

The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Munyaka by Balwin Properties

Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

10 February 2020 11:42 AM

Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoyo-ma-kirstenboschjpeg

Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch

10 February 2020 11:23 AM

The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother City Comedy Festival 2020 Facebook

Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

9 February 2020 3:39 PM

The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190829-federer-edjpg

My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill

7 February 2020 2:18 PM

Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifi-internet-data-broadband-cell-phone-mobile-device-network-providers-123rf

How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make

7 February 2020 2:16 PM

"You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town

7 February 2020 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Tearful Refilwe rocked to her core by her neighbour's rudeness

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

Lifestyle Local

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site

11 February 2020 12:08 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

11 February 2020 10:44 AM

Eskom says it's unable to suspend load shedding for afternoon rush hour

11 February 2020 10:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA