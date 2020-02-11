Licensing departments across SA offline after national server outage
Drivers licence testing centres (DLTC) across the country are offline, a traffic official has confirmed.
City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman says the national server went down over the weekend following a power outage at the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs in Pretoria.
He says that licencing centres around the country have struggled to reconnect to the server since.
@MbalulaFikile can you please assist us in Ekhurhuleni we have a problem in Alrode licensing department. We need licences if the systems are offline give us temporary please pic.twitter.com/Gt1VBnNPY2— Deren Sithole (@deren_sithole) February 11, 2020
It appears that the DLTCs around the country are not able to connect to the server at present.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Traffic services
We have notified the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and they are working on the problem.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Traffic services
We haven't gone online yet. Our servers are down.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Traffic services
Listen to the explanation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
