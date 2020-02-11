[VIDEO] Tearful Refilwe rocked to her core by her neighbour's rudeness

Refilwe Moloto says she has an unfortunate story to share on a day that should be a celebration of freedom.

I still can't believe I am being made to feel like a guest in my own country - and an unwelcome guest at that. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I have been shaken to my core, and I mulled it over with my colleagues thinking I don't really want to reflect on this on this particular day - but I do think it is an important one to reflect on because we shouldn't be having these conversations after Mandela stepped out of jail. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She reflects on the behaviour of one of her neighbours on Monday.

She has lived on the Atlantic Seaboard for most of her decade in Cape Town and says despite being aware of the social constructs imposed by many white people in Cape Town in the form of things such as disapproving looks or questioning glances and peering over their wall, she has always felt at home in the neighbourhood and the city at large.

I love Cape Town warts and all, and I am acutely aware of Cape Town's imperfections from a race and wealth perspective, but I defend the city all the time because in the main behaviours that disappoint me in the city are grounded mostly in ignorance rather than hatred or a desire to divide. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

In the main, she says, it is just that we don't know one another and she encourages herself to make sure we get to understand one another better.

But there are times that frank disrespect cut me to my core - and yesterday was one such occasion. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She describes how she was having an enthusiastic and animated conversation on her patio with a friend on Monday afternoon.

And out of nowhere from across the street, I suddenly see a white, mature lady come out onto her patio and she is just yelling at us angrily. And I couldn't hear what she was saying. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She yells, 'You're too loud! shut up!' Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

What cut me...was her tone and her presumption and her audacity were unfortunately so familiar to me for these past three decades. I know exactly that tone. I know when someone is talking to me like that what their assumptions are, and I know where it is coming from. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Refilwe breaks down in tears.

I'm as tough as they come I like to think, and I am as cosmopolitan as they come, but that incident really disturbed me. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She urges South Africans in this third decade since Mandela's release to take the opportunity to do the real work.

We cannot paper over the cracks in this country. We cannot paper over our rainbow, for as long as this kind of disrespect is happening. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Listen to the audio: