'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous'

Convicted anti-gay hate pastor Oscar Bougardt intends to use the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that absolved columnist Jon Qwelane of hate speech to fight his sentence, according to the Sunday Times.

Pastor Bougardt may soon be jailed for defying a court order forbidding him from making homophobic comments.

Bougardt reportedly told Sunday Times that no court can stop him from preaching "truth".

A few of Bougardt’s hateful quotes:

Same-sex marriage is from the pit of hell! It’s an abomination to God! … If it means I will go to jail for teaching the word of god then so be it! … Sodomy is an abomination to God and I will teach this message until the day I die! Oscar Bougardt

… 99% of paedophiles stem from homosexuality... 99% of the paedophiles have a homosexual background… Oscar Bougardt

Lesbians and gays are a curse on any community… I will mobilise the masses to stop them. Oscar Bougardt

If I say take out homosexuals, I mean they must be removed from our communities… Oscar Bougardt

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager at the Triangle Project, a non-profit human rights organisation that challenges homophobia and transphobia.

People like Bougardt are dangerous… he has the backing of the religious right in the US… People hang on to the word of somebody who has ‘Reverend’ or ‘Pastor’ before their name… Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager - Triangle Project

If you incite violence or hatred… you are in contravention of this country’s constitution. Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager - Triangle Project

What emboldens him is money! … His response [to the threat of jail] was, ‘Let the faggots put me in prison because there are lots of faggots in prison that I need to be converting’… he has a very close connection to Pastor Steven Anderson [American religious fundamentalist banned from 30 countries]… He likes to be seen as a martyr… Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager - Triangle Project

Hate crimes are ‘message crimes’. They send a message, ‘You, gay person, will not be tolerated in our society!’ The only way you can murder somebody brutality, step over the body and keep walking is if you don’t value that person as human as you are… the same way apartheid was upheld… Bougardt has called LGBTI+ people all the names under the sun in the name of God whose first commandment is to love! Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager - Triangle Project

Your right [to free speech] ends the moment… it incites violence… Sharon Cox, health and supports services manager - Triangle Project

Listen to the interview in the audio below.