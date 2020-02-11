Developer says Pinelands mixed housing project will uplift Thorton and surrounds

Construction company Concor is leading the housing project expected at the site of the derelict old Conradie Hospital.

The 22-hectare site is expected to be a game-changer for well-located, affordable housing in Cape Town.

It will see improved traffic lanes and public transport access in the area, says Concor project manager Mark Schonrock.

Some residents have raised objections about the size of the development and how it will impact people living in the area.

Schonrock says external road infrastructure upgrades will begin in the next three weeks.

He says they will widen roads and upgrade intersections in a bid to accommodate increased traffic volumes.

Upgrades are expected for Mutual and Thornton Metrorail Stations as well as a MyCiti route in the pipelines, according to Schonrock.

The mixed-use development, situated between Thornton and Pinelands, is aimed at tackling apartheid spatial planning.

Conradie Park will see 3 600 residential units, 50% of which will go to low-income families earning between R1 500 and R22 000 per month.

The other half of the project will be open market.

The park will also offer a primary school, a high school, creches, a dog daycare, a commercial centre, retail space, a business hotel, and more, Schonrock says.

Contractors are currently laying down infrastructure for water and electricity. Construction of the apartments will begin in the second quarter of this year.

Conradie Park will be launched to the public this weekend. Locals are invited to the launch on Saturday and Sunday.

It's going to uplift Thorton and increase property prices there. Mark Schonrock, Concor Project Leader for Conradie Park

We are trying to create an environment where you've got everything in one area, whether it's job opportunities, schooling, recreational parks or retail therapy. Mark Schonrock, Concor Project Leader for Conradie Park

As part of the development, we are upgrading and creating a dedicated non-motorised transport (NMT) route from the Conradie site all the way along Forest Drive Extension. Mark Schonrock, Concor Project Leader for Conradie Park

We don't have freestanding units. All the units that are currently being developed will be apartment-type style units. Mark Schonrock, Concor Project Leader for Conradie Park

We are ready to sell. Mark Schonrock, Concor Project Leader for Conradie Park

