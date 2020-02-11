Streaming issues? Report here
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recycling old hotel soap to help poorer countries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun Seipler - Founder and CEO of Clean the World
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Travel Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pete Vincent - Doctor at Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
Tomorrow at 07:07
Unemployment in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 07:20
Tribute to Joseph Shabalala
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Low Cost Benefit Options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Barry Childs - CEO at Insight Actuaries and Consultants
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Tomorrow at 10:33
Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Tomorrow at 11:32
SA Muso
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa

11 February 2020 2:37 PM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Gwede Mantashe
NUMSA
Irvin Jim
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa
Business rescue
South African Cabin Crew Association
Sacca
Clement Manyathela
Numsa is not impressed that SAA's business rescue practitioners cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have approached the court to stop SAA from carrying out retrenchments.

The money-pit airline’s business rescue practitioners have cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down entirely.

The route cancellation affects about 3000 employees, according to Numsa.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Clement Manyathela interviewed Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim.

We don’t live in a Banana Republic! Business rescue practitioners are not above the law!

Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa

… Minister Gwede Mantashe, I don’t know what did he drink over the weekend, but he woke up telling us, ‘Sell SAA! Sell SAA!’…

Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa

SAA’s huge cost is the cost of leasing flights… the only way to deal with that is to find more routes…

Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


