SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have approached the court to stop SAA from carrying out retrenchments.
The money-pit airline’s business rescue practitioners have cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down entirely.
The route cancellation affects about 3000 employees, according to Numsa.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim.
We don’t live in a Banana Republic! Business rescue practitioners are not above the law!Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa
… Minister Gwede Mantashe, I don’t know what did he drink over the weekend, but he woke up telling us, ‘Sell SAA! Sell SAA!’…Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa
SAA’s huge cost is the cost of leasing flights… the only way to deal with that is to find more routes…Irvin Jim, General Secretary - Numsa
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
