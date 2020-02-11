Streaming issues? Report here
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recycling old hotel soap to help poorer countries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun Seipler - Founder and CEO of Clean the World
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Travel Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pete Vincent - Doctor at Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai
Tomorrow at 07:07
Unemployment in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 07:20
Tribute to Joseph Shabalala
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Low Cost Benefit Options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Barry Childs - CEO at Insight Actuaries and Consultants
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Tomorrow at 10:33
Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Tomorrow at 11:32
SA Muso
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising expert Andy Rice
Andy Rice
heroes and zeros
ancient and modern
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

According to Branding expert Andy Rice, the ad that wins the Zero award was committed by Business Day last Friday.

A duplicate front page with advertising. He felt it destroyed the mechanical experience of reading the paper.

Hero choice of the week: A campaign dealing with ageism in the advertising industry.

If you are working in the advertisement and media industry and are over 35, you are history.

But there is now a backlash, globally. Some agencies in the UK, like 'Ancient and Modern', are arguing that creativity can improve with age.

Here are two hero examples from their website :

Ancient: Citroen ad - scroll down to red car: Click the link: https://ancientandmodern.agency/work-ancient/

Modern: Diabetes - Click the link: https://ancientandmodern.agency/work-modern/

The reason that I've chosen Business Day to be the Zero is because I think it's crossed the line and forgotten that it should be delivering a seamless respected and enjoyed customer experience rather than always chasing the advertising dollar.

On Friday, I think, there was a wraparound duplicate cover around Business Day, whether or not only for subscribers I don't know I am a subscriber - it was a full page and a bit, vertically. So it kind of had this cheque book stub of newspapers that made it incredibly difficult for me as a regular reader of good old fashioned paper newspapers - to enjoy my paper.

It would not fold back; it just did not work mechanically as a newspaper.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The strategic heart of the ad industry globally is probably in London. Many of the issues raised in the industry start there. Now the latest one is about ageism in the ad industry.

It seems that the average age of all employees in the industry globally is in their 30s. It has always been the case. But it's never been raised as a big issue - it always had this unspoken message that says your ability to be creative once you're past your mid-40s vanishes. An awful lot of really talented people find that they're being excluded once they get past that magic age barrier. A couple of agency startups have been riding on this very practice. One called Ancient and Modern.agency

You'll see some lovely work from the 80s and 90s and current work as well.

There's another one called Fearless whose credentials say ''Agencies are obsessed with youth - we're obsessed with talent''.

A lot of people who were well-known names in the industry in the 80s are coming back saying we're as creative as ever. The work that Ancient and Modern put up is terrific.

I thought I'd choose one ad to showcase - and settled on a television commercial from Citroen.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The specific Citroen ad under discussion starts at 00.50 seconds in the video below.

Listen to the full interview with Andy Rice below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


