Buying stuff online and it does not come, or it's late or it's the wrong item, is something South African online shoppers know too well

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, has some horror stories from Christmas.

You get those people who do an entire shop on a retail site like takealot. They're leaving for their holiday destination on the 19th. They order well ahead of time and then one order is not available and holds the whole thing back- or it arrives after Christmas. The hot points are Christmas and then of course Valentine's Day. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

I've got a personal case going on right now. I ordered something on the 19th of Jan - the delivery promise was five to 10 working days. Wait for me to ask where are the items. Last week I got a cut and paste "we'll look into it" and now my e-mails are getting ignored. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the entire interview about the joys and frustrations of internet shopping in South Africa below.

This article first appeared on 702 : The horror of the late Christmas champagne