What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels?
Do you ever wonder what happens to the used soap bars left in hotel rooms after guests leave?
Clean the World is a novel, non-profit organization that recycles used soaps, lotions, and other toiletries from hotels. They have donated over 50 million bars of recycled soap to people in need in 127 countries since its founding in 2009.
CEO and founder of Clean the World, Shawn Seipler used to stay in around 150 hotel rooms a year and became conscious of the amount of waste that generates. So, in 2009, he started Clean the World out of a one-car garage in Florida.
He developed a way to recycle and sterilise used soap for reuse. They’ve stopped an extra 9 million kilograms of waste ending up in landfills.
Find out what one man is doing to save tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improve hygiene all over the world. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shaun Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World
More from Lifestyle
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options
Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry.Read More
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian
Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.Read More
[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go
Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?
The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.Read More
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development
Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".Read More
Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch
The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.Read More
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.Read More
Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns
The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!Read More
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More