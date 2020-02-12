What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels?

Do you ever wonder what happens to the used soap bars left in hotel rooms after guests leave?

Clean the World is a novel, non-profit organization that recycles used soaps, lotions, and other toiletries from hotels. They have donated over 50 million bars of recycled soap to people in need in 127 countries since its founding in 2009.

CEO and founder of Clean the World, Shawn Seipler used to stay in around 150 hotel rooms a year and became conscious of the amount of waste that generates. So, in 2009, he started Clean the World out of a one-car garage in Florida.

He developed a way to recycle and sterilise used soap for reuse. They’ve stopped an extra 9 million kilograms of waste ending up in landfills.

Find out what one man is doing to save tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improve hygiene all over the world. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shaun Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World